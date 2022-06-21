ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Warsaw Holds 30th Annual Beaman Home Golf Scramble

By Staff Report
Times-Union Newspaper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain did not last long and it ended up being a beautiful day at Rozella Ford Golf Club in Warsaw as team members took turns swinging clubs for a good cause at the 30th Annual Beaman Home Golf Scramble on Monday, June 6th. Overall, the event netted $12,500 to support...

timesuniononline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times-Union Newspaper

Community Corrections Director Opening A New Career Door

When God opens a door, Kosciusko County Director of Community Corrections Barry Andrew has learned not to close it. So after 19 years with the county working in the Alcohol and Drug Program, Drug Court and Community Corrections, Friday is Andrew’s last day. He has taken the associate director position with the Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams at Grace College.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Matthew Garrett DeWald

Matthew Garrett DeWald, age 41, of Warsaw, passed away quietly at home while surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June 20, 2022. Born on Aug. 13, 1980, “Matt,” as most knew him, was the son of Michael Garrett and Sally Colby DeWald. He was born in Owosso, Mich., and spent most of his lifetime in the Warsaw area. He attended Ivy Tech Community College and Tribeca Flashpoint Media Arts Academy in Chicago.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Goshen barber celebrates 48 years in business

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a Goshen barber celebrated his 48th year cutting hair!. Doug Shaffer of Doug’s Sports Cut has been cutting, clipping, and combing hair for nearly fifty years. But his place is a lot more than just a barber shop. 16 News Now Photojournalist Jake...
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Roger Allen Gelbaugh

Roger Allen Gelbaugh, of Winona Lake, passed away at home surrounded by family at 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the age of 80. He was born on Dec. 7, 1941, in Warsaw. He was one of three children born to Esther McColley Gelbaugh and Adam Gelbaugh. Roger was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County where he was a 1960 graduate of Warsaw High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army on Oct. 28, 1963. He was a Vietnam veteran trained to be a gunner on the 106mm recoilless rifle and a radio communication operator. While on active duty, Sgt. Gelbaugh received numerous recognitions and honors including the Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Purple Heart for wounds he received in combat. He proudly served for three years until his honorable discharge on Aug. 22, 1966. Roger was honored to be recognized as the February 2022 Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month and humbly accepted his plaque.
WINONA LAKE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warsaw, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Culver, IN
Warsaw, IN
Sports
Times-Union Newspaper

Catherine Jarrett

Catherine Jarrett, 80, Pierceton, died June 23, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
PIERCETON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Rocky Devon Bays

Rocky Devon Bays, 57, went home to be with Jesus and his family after a fishing accident on June 19, 2022. Rocky was born on Aug. 19, 1964, in Warsaw, to Lester and Geraldine Zorn Bays. Rocky graduated from Whitko in 1984 and was highly involved in 4-H growing up....
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Joshua W. Owens

Joshua W. Owens, of Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the age of 38. Josh, as most people knew him, was born on November 27, 1983, in Marion, to Timothy and Carol Owens. He proudly worked as a blaster for Danco Anodizing. Josh enjoyed fishing and...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Habitat Has Women Build Event For Warsaw Home

Women from Lake City Bank were hammering, painting and sawing Tuesday morning at the Habitat for Humanity home on North Ellsworth Street in Warsaw. The volunteer labor is part of this week’s Women Build Event. Habitat for Humanity of Kosciusko County Executive Director Ben Logan said on Tuesday, as...
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Domestic Violence#Rozella Ford Golf Club#The Beaman Home#Medartis Team 1#Rc
Times-Union Newspaper

Lutheran Investing $30M In KCH, Changing Name

Lutheran Health Network is investing $30 million toward the expansion and modernization of its hospital in Warsaw, and renaming the facility from Kosciusko Community Hospital to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. The investment and name change were announced by LHN leadership Thursday morning to community leaders at a breakfast at Noa Noa.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Loran Savant

Loran Savant, 37, Warsaw, died at 10:10 pm. Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 06.24.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:09 p.m. Wednesday - Sharica Renee Clark, 39, Niles, Mich., arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear and failure to comply. No bond set. • 2:10 p.m. Wednesday - Skyler Arlene Stahl, 22, Goshen, arrested for possession...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

North Webster Receives K21 Funds

NORTH WEBSTER – Having a bike trail in North Webster is closer to becoming reality as Town Council President Dan Thystrup announced Tuesday the town received a $200,000 K21 Health Foundation grant. In 2019, K21 Health Foundation announced a commitment of $1.8 million that will be distributed to nine...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Times-Union Newspaper

Robert ‘Bob’ Vitoux Jr. Named OrthoWorx CEO

OrthoWorx on Tuesday announced that Robert E. “Bob” Vitoux Jr. will join the Warsaw-based community group as chief executive officer, effective July 18. Vitoux previously served in finance and management positions with Zimmer, Biomet and DePuy, and most recently served as chief financial and chief commercial officer for Dovetail Brands LLC, a unit of Fort Wayne-based Ambassador Enterprises.
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

Huntington becomes 2nd NE Indiana city to launch 311 mobile app

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Huntington has launched a new mobile app in an effort to increase responsiveness to community needs while enabling residents to easily report concerns, request services and connect with community information. The app, named Huntington Connect, is available on Android and Apple devices.
HUNTINGTON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Junior Achievement Seeks Runners And Sponsors

Junior Achievement serving North Manchester is seeking Runners and Sponsors for its annual “JA 5k and Fun Run” fundraiser, taking place on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Warvel Park in North Manchester. Gather up your friends and family and join us for a beautiful race in the beautiful...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Elke Woxland

Elke Woxland, of Warsaw, passed away peacefully just before 9 p.m. at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw on Sunday, June 20, 2022, at the age of 74. Born in Schrieshiem, Germany, on Sept. 11, 1947, she was the daughter of Max Purschke and Margareta Franz. In May of 1976, Elke and Stanley Woxland were united in marriage and spent 46 wonderful years together. Elke worked at RR Donnelley for many years as an examiner. She also was a member of the American Legion Post #49.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Ivy Tech FW Selects Adams As Dean Of The School Of Nursing

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has selected Lindsay Adams as the dean of the School of Nursing. In the role, Adams will manage the day-to-day functions of the Associate of Science in Nursing and Practical Nursing programs, oversee instructional quality and student success, provide program leadership and ensure program compliance with the Indiana State Board of Nursing and Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation, according to a news release from Ivy Tech.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

CEO says Electric Works ‘will change the face of Fort Wayne’

Do it Best Corp. has sat atop IBJ’s list of the 50 biggest private companies in Indiana for years. But the member-owned hardware, lumber and building materials cooperative has remained under the radar—even to some degree in its hometown of Fort Wayne. Located in an industrial area best...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Cute Baby Contest

The deadline for the Las Donas Club sponsored Penny-a-Vote Cute Baby Contest is Thursday. The contest is open to children aged 3 years or younger on or before July 4. Voting will take place at the Akron Lake City Bank beginning Friday and ending July 1 at 11 a.m. First-,...
AKRON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Tribute Quartet Performs Friday

As part of the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Concert Series, gospel group Tribute Quartet performs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Central Park Plaza. The concert is free. Performances are made possible by the Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency....
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy