Junior Achievement Seeks Runners And Sponsors

Roger Allen Gelbaugh, of Winona Lake, passed away at home surrounded by family at 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the age of 80. He was born on Dec. 7, 1941, in Warsaw. He was one of three children born to Esther McColley Gelbaugh and Adam Gelbaugh. Roger was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County where he was a 1960 graduate of Warsaw High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army on Oct. 28, 1963. He was a Vietnam veteran trained to be a gunner on the 106mm recoilless rifle and a radio communication operator. While on active duty, Sgt. Gelbaugh received numerous recognitions and honors including the Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Purple Heart for wounds he received in combat. He proudly served for three years until his honorable discharge on Aug. 22, 1966. Roger was honored to be recognized as the February 2022 Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month and humbly accepted his plaque.

