North Manchester, IN

Junior Achievement Seeks Runners And Sponsors

By Staff Report
Times-Union Newspaper
 2 days ago

Junior Achievement serving North Manchester is seeking Runners and Sponsors for its annual “JA 5k and Fun Run” fundraiser, taking place on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Warvel Park in North Manchester. Gather up your friends and family and join us for a beautiful race in the...

Times-Union Newspaper

Community Corrections Director Opening A New Career Door

When God opens a door, Kosciusko County Director of Community Corrections Barry Andrew has learned not to close it. So after 19 years with the county working in the Alcohol and Drug Program, Drug Court and Community Corrections, Friday is Andrew’s last day. He has taken the associate director position with the Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams at Grace College.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Ivy Tech FW Selects Adams As Dean Of The School Of Nursing

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has selected Lindsay Adams as the dean of the School of Nursing. In the role, Adams will manage the day-to-day functions of the Associate of Science in Nursing and Practical Nursing programs, oversee instructional quality and student success, provide program leadership and ensure program compliance with the Indiana State Board of Nursing and Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation, according to a news release from Ivy Tech.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Lutheran Investing $30M In KCH, Changing Name

Lutheran Health Network is investing $30 million toward the expansion and modernization of its hospital in Warsaw, and renaming the facility from Kosciusko Community Hospital to Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. The investment and name change were announced by LHN leadership Thursday morning to community leaders at a breakfast at Noa Noa.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Dennis Ray Daugherty

Dennis Ray Daugherty, 65, North Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2022, at his home. The youngest of four children, Dennis was born on Nov. 12, 1956, in Huntingburg, to Garland H. and Snoda Hampton Daugherty. Quiet and reserved, Dennis enjoyed his time taking things apart and rebuilding them....
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
North Manchester, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Habitat Has Women Build Event For Warsaw Home

Women from Lake City Bank were hammering, painting and sawing Tuesday morning at the Habitat for Humanity home on North Ellsworth Street in Warsaw. The volunteer labor is part of this week’s Women Build Event. Habitat for Humanity of Kosciusko County Executive Director Ben Logan said on Tuesday, as...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Triton Sets Plans For 2022-23 School Year

BOURBON - The Triton Jr.-Sr. High School office will reopen July 18. High school office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Student registration and textbook rental collection dates are July 26, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and July 27, noon to 6 p.m. Online registration will not be available for the high school.
BOURBON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Citizen Scientists Brave The Elements To Learn More About Local Water Quality

In spite of record-setting heat and a particularly damaging storm that heavily impacted the Upper Tippecanoe River Watershed, volunteers gathered June 15 for the annual Hoosier Riverwatch training presented by The Watershed Foundation and the Kosciusko County Soil and Water Conservation District. The training was led by Lyn Crighton of...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Sasso Family Donates $1M To Recreation Trail

A $1 million donation from the Sasso family will potentially make the Center Lake Recreation Trail a reality by as early as fall 2023. The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Board unanimously approved the project after hearing from Mayor Joe Thallemer and Parks Superintendent Larry Plummer Tuesday. “I’m really excited to...
WARSAW, IN
#Heading South#Junior Achievement#Financial Literacy#Charity#Runners And Sponsors#Market Streets#The Manchester School
Times-Union Newspaper

Matthew Garrett DeWald

Matthew Garrett DeWald, age 41, of Warsaw, passed away quietly at home while surrounded by his loving family on Monday, June 20, 2022. Born on Aug. 13, 1980, “Matt,” as most knew him, was the son of Michael Garrett and Sally Colby DeWald. He was born in Owosso, Mich., and spent most of his lifetime in the Warsaw area. He attended Ivy Tech Community College and Tribeca Flashpoint Media Arts Academy in Chicago.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Winona Lake Town Council Remembers Gelbaugh

WINONA LAKE — Former Winona Lake Fire Chief Roger Gelbaugh was honored at the start of the June Winona Lake Town Council meeting. Gelbaugh, who was fire chief from 1991-99 and 2003-06, died at age 80 on Saturday. He had served with the Winona Lake Fire Department for more than 50 years.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Roger Allen Gelbaugh

Roger Allen Gelbaugh, of Winona Lake, passed away at home surrounded by family at 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the age of 80. He was born on Dec. 7, 1941, in Warsaw. He was one of three children born to Esther McColley Gelbaugh and Adam Gelbaugh. Roger was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County where he was a 1960 graduate of Warsaw High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army on Oct. 28, 1963. He was a Vietnam veteran trained to be a gunner on the 106mm recoilless rifle and a radio communication operator. While on active duty, Sgt. Gelbaugh received numerous recognitions and honors including the Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Purple Heart for wounds he received in combat. He proudly served for three years until his honorable discharge on Aug. 22, 1966. Roger was honored to be recognized as the February 2022 Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month and humbly accepted his plaque.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Catherine Jarrett

Catherine Jarrett, 80, Pierceton, died June 23, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
PIERCETON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Joshua W. Owens

Joshua W. Owens, of Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the age of 38. Josh, as most people knew him, was born on November 27, 1983, in Marion, to Timothy and Carol Owens. He proudly worked as a blaster for Danco Anodizing. Josh enjoyed fishing and...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Rocky Devon Bays

Rocky Devon Bays, 57, went home to be with Jesus and his family after a fishing accident on June 19, 2022. Rocky was born on Aug. 19, 1964, in Warsaw, to Lester and Geraldine Zorn Bays. Rocky graduated from Whitko in 1984 and was highly involved in 4-H growing up....
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Cardinal Services Awarded $54K K21 Grant

Cardinal Services has been awarded a $54,911 grant from the K21 Health Foundation for the creation of an on-site health clinic for Cardinal clients. The clinic will open later this month and will be located at Cardinal’s main building at 504 N. Bay Drive, Warsaw. The new clinic will...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Tribute Quartet Performs Friday

As part of the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Concert Series, gospel group Tribute Quartet performs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Central Park Plaza. The concert is free. Performances are made possible by the Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency....
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Go Skate/Scoot Day Is Saturday

On Saturday, Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department will be celebrating National Go Skate & Scoot Day from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mantis Skate Park. The event is free. Food will be served and there will be some giveaways. Mantis Skate Park is a fully supervised, family friendly skate facility...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Cute Baby Contest

The deadline for the Las Donas Club sponsored Penny-a-Vote Cute Baby Contest is Thursday. The contest is open to children aged 3 years or younger on or before July 4. Voting will take place at the Akron Lake City Bank beginning Friday and ending July 1 at 11 a.m. First-,...
AKRON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Elke Woxland

Elke Woxland, of Warsaw, passed away peacefully just before 9 p.m. at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw on Sunday, June 20, 2022, at the age of 74. Born in Schrieshiem, Germany, on Sept. 11, 1947, she was the daughter of Max Purschke and Margareta Franz. In May of 1976, Elke and Stanley Woxland were united in marriage and spent 46 wonderful years together. Elke worked at RR Donnelley for many years as an examiner. She also was a member of the American Legion Post #49.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Margaret Meyer

Margaret Meyer, 65, North Webster, died June 22, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN

