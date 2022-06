WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A man from Rapid City, South Dakota was seriously injured in a rollover crash Tuesday night in Williston. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 43-year-old was not wearing a seat belt when he was heading north on Highway 2 near mile marker 21 and went through an intersection. Meanwhile, another car carrying a man and woman from Williston did not yield the right of way and crashed.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO