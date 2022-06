Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Waites Introduces Resolution Urging State Legislature to Amend Code and Adopt “Mariam’s Law”. ATLANTA — Post 3 At-Large Council member Keisha Sean Waites introduced legislation during Tuesday’s meeting urging the Georgia General Assembly to approve a bill drafted as “Mariam’s Law” to expand restrictions for individuals currently on the sex offender registry. The resolution introduced during Tuesday’s meeting calls on the state legislature to amend Title 42 of the Code of Georgia to expand requirements for individuals currently on the sex offender registry to better protect people. The resolution calls for the measure to be named “Mariam’s Law” following the kidnapping and murder of Atlanta resident Mariam Abulrab in August 2021. Abulrab died at the hands of a level-3 registered sex offender, who had been released in November 2020 after spending seven years in jail on multiple child molestation convictions.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO