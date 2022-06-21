Pride Parade to close part of East Street on Saturday
A section of East Street in Frederick will be closed on Saturday for the annual Pride Parade in the city.
The street will be closed to traffic between East Patrick Street and East All Saints Street, to accommodate crowds traveling along Carroll Creek Linear Park.
The city has provided multiple detours for drivers, but drivers should expect delays, according to a release from the city.
Frederick Pride is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Saturday in the linear park.
