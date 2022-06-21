Police identify three suspects related to death of Alma Gomez
The Tucson Police Department has identified three suspects related to the fatal shooting of Alma Gomez.
Public Information Officer Francisco Magos reveals 18-year-old Rene Alejandro Uranga, 18-year-old Luis Isaiah Navarro and 19-year-old Anyssa Delfina Rios-Sanchez apparently broke into Gomez's home.
He says they fatally shot Gomez before running off.
Magos also believes the three suspects knew Gomez.
According to Magos, a SWAT team and Community Response Team Officers served warrants to Uranga and Navarro on Wednesday, arresting to the two.
Uranga and Navarro are both charged with the following:
- Armed robbery
- Kidnapping
- Felony murder
Authorities are holding the two at the Pima County Jail on $1 million bonds.
Magos confirms Rios-Sanchez turned herself in on Friday.
He says she is also charged with the same counts as Uranga and Navarro. However, Rios-Sanchez is only held on a $500,000 bond at the Pima County Jail.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME to anonymously help the police.
