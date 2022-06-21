ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Police identify three suspects related to death of Alma Gomez

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FanQL_0gHqlnNS00

The Tucson Police Department has identified three suspects related to the fatal shooting of Alma Gomez.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos reveals 18-year-old Rene Alejandro Uranga, 18-year-old Luis Isaiah Navarro and 19-year-old Anyssa Delfina Rios-Sanchez apparently broke into Gomez's home.

He says they fatally shot Gomez before running off.

Magos also believes the three suspects knew Gomez.

According to Magos, a SWAT team and Community Response Team Officers served warrants to Uranga and Navarro on Wednesday, arresting to the two.

Uranga and Navarro are both charged with the following:

  • Armed robbery
  • Kidnapping
  • Felony murder

Authorities are holding the two at the Pima County Jail on $1 million bonds.

Magos confirms Rios-Sanchez turned herself in on Friday.

He says she is also charged with the same counts as Uranga and Navarro. However, Rios-Sanchez is only held on a $500,000 bond at the Pima County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME to anonymously help the police.

RELATED: Tucson police respond to deadly home shooting on Kentucky Street

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 2

Road Rash Joe
2d ago

The SHOCKER: All three assailants are illegals. 😱 Don't bother with the usual deflective question: "How do you know?" I know, because I grew up here from the 60's on, and the Mexican American community didn't do things like this three times a day on a daily basis. They treated each other like family.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Police: Suspect fired at officer and fled scene before taking own life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a man took his own life after shooting at officers and leading them on a high-speed chase across downtown Tucson on Wednesday, June 22. The Tucson Police Department said it started around 1:30 p.m. when an officer from the Pima County College...
TUCSON, AZ
gilaherald.com

Graham County SAR finds missing vulnerable Tucson man

COCHISE COUNTY – A missing 75-year-old vulnerable Tucson man was found safe by the Graham County Search and Rescue Team on Wednesday night. Michael Nichols had been missing since Monday and was last seen driving a silver, 2011 Chevy HHR. On Wednesday, Nichols’ vehicle was found on the side...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Pima, AZ
KOLD-TV

One injured in shooting on Tucson’s southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting that left one person on Thursday afternoon, June 23. According to officers, one man was found suffering from gunshot wounds near El Pueblo Park. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. As of Thursday...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two dead, three facing charges following home invasions in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed and three teens are facing murder charges in connection with two home invasions in Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said Rene Alejandro Uranga, 18, Isaiah Navarro, 18, and Anyssa Delfina Rios-Sanchez, 19, have been arrested on charges of murder, armed robbery and kidnapping. The three allegedly forced their way into a home near South Sixth Avenue and Irvington Road on May 2.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

16-year-old seriously injured in shooting near Catalina school

CATALINA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting in which a 16-year-old was seriously injured. According to the PCSD, the shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place, near the Coronado K-8 School at North Oracle and East Wilds roads.
CATALINA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Community Response Team#Penn State#Caleb Fernandez Kgun9 Com#Linkedin#Ins
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found, hospitalized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert for a Tucson man who went missing late Monday, June 20 has been canceled. The Tucson Police Department said the 75-year-old man ‘s vehicle was found in Cochise County. Authorities searched the area and found the man, who is being treated at a nearby hospital and plans to reunite with family.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Casas Adobes man found safe, reunited with family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Casas Adobes man who was reported missing Wednesday night was found safe. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Enriquez “Hank” Soto Romo was reunited with his family. The PCSD said Romo went missing around 5:45 p.m. during a walk. Copyright...
CASAS ADOBES, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Search and Rescue locates missing elderly man south of Safford

On June 22, 2022, at approximately 4:30 PM, Graham County Sheriff’s Office received a call for Search and Rescue assistance for a search of a missing elderly male starting at Highway 191, Mile Post 92. Just south of the Graham County line a vehicle was found on the side...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
KOLD-TV

TFD: Two people injured by bee swarm in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people sustained hundreds of stings each from a swarm of bees on Wednesday evening, June 22. According to Tucson firefighters, crews were called to the 2700 block of Fritz Drive in response to reports of a bee swarm. One man and one woman...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police incident shuts down part of Congress Street in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A police incident has shut down part of Congress Street in downtown Tucson on Wednesday, June 22. The Tucson Police Department called it a “critical incident,” which usually means an officer-involved shooting. The TPD said Congress is completely shut down from Grande...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLR10 News

Springfield Couple in custody after taking children to Arizona

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield woman and her wife – accused of taking the woman’s children out of state without permission during a scheduled visitation – have been returned to Greene County after their arrests in Tucson, Arizona. According to online court records, both are in court this week in Springfield. Brittany Barnes, the children’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Richmond Observer

Local law enforcement issues warning to parents about online predators

(Pinal County, AZ) – The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a new warning from the FBI Phoenix Field office for local parents and caregivers. The warning informs parents about increased incidents involving sextortion of young children. According to a news release from the FBI, they are seeing more reports of adults posing as young girls, trying to coerce young boys through social media to post sexual images and videos to extort money.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy