Grab everything you need to prepare for storm season on eBay

For many people around the world, the threat of extreme weather has been increasing for the past few years. Hotter temperatures and intensifying weather patterns are causing greater damage to our infrastructure than we’ve seen in a long time.

Extended power outages can have devastating consequences for those who experience them but thankfully there is equipment to help keep the power flowing when the infrastructure fails.

The unfortunate truth is that more and more people are facing conditions like this around the world. Whether it’s storm season, fire seasons, winter season, or anything else, this risk of losing power due to inclement conditions is not something to take lightly.

When preparing for these kinds of situations, there are some must-have tools and equipment that are essential to getting through the storms:

Generator - this seems pretty obvious but you don’t want to be caught without power for any length of time. Honda, Generac, Briggs & Stratton, DuroMax, and Westinghouse and more make great generators, and check out brands like EcoFlow for more portable power stations.

Snow blower - find great summer deals to prepare for the winter on Toro, Cub Cadet, Ego Power and Snow Joe.

Heaters - even safe inside, it can still get cold during bad storms. Make sure you’ve got something to keep everyone warm. Brands like Mr. Heater and Dyna-Glo are good ones here.

Solar panels - these are great for not only lowering energy costs, but could even power the biggest devices in a pinch especially if paired with the right power station. EcoFlow is a good brand in this category.

Flash light - a staple of every home preparedness kit.

Air compressor - it might not be the first thing you think of but they can come in handy if the power goes out.

Portable battery - as petty as it may sound, keeping your phone charged during a storm could prove vital, especially since so much of our lives rely on them these days. Check out Anker and Mophie to find good ones.

As weather patterns around the world continue to change unexpectedly, don't be caught unprepared.