Westbound I-90 re-opened near Moses Lake after truck rollover blocked roadway

Image credit: Trooper John Bryant, Twitter

UPDATE at 5:15 p.m. on 6/21/22: Trooper John Bryant confirmed that westbound lanes of I-90 have been cleared from the rollover accident.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Traffic is partially blocked on the westbound lane of I-90 near milepost 185 after a U-Haul truck rolled over onto the roadway, consolidating the flow of cars to the shoulder.

According to a social media post at WSP Trooper John Bryant just before 3:30 p.m. on June 21, the accident occurred roughly five miles east of Moses Lake. No one was injured as a result of the accident, but a truck filled with household items was left on its side blocking both lanes of the highway.

Though traffic is slowed, it’s not fully blocked. Anyone needing to drive westbound on the highway can do so, but it might take longer than usual. A tow truck is on the scene to help remove this vehicle from the pavement.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are announced.

