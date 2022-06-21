Oklahoma man says bank account drained after card skimmed in metro convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – You have likely heard the warnings about credit card skimmers robbing customers at the gas pump, but now one man says he was looted inside the store, leaving his bank account drained.

“I said, ‘Oh my gosh,’” said Douglas Miller, the victim. “What has happened and why has it happened to me?”

Miller said he walked into a Casey’s in southwest Oklahoma City to buy a pack of cigarettes.

According to him, the pack only cost about $6, but way more money than that was drained from his account.

“Lo and behold, the next morning there was $68.25 worth of gas charged to that card,” said Miller. “I don’t have a car, so it certainly wasn’t me.”

The more Miller scrolled through his bank account, the deeper his heart sank.

“There are probably 70 charges at various locations,” said Miller. “I went through, highlighted all of the legitimate charges… I think we found $3,700 worth of false charges.”

Miller told KFOR his account balance was wiped down to -$17.

He believes he was the victim of a credit card skimming scam.

“A little small device that you can put underneath a card reader is able to detect account numbers, pin numbers, et cetera,” explained Miller.

M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department explained to KFOR that skimming devices can be planted on more than gas pumps.

“ATMS, anywhere you’re using a credit card,” said Knight. “They never even realize there’s a skimmer attached to that sometimes because they really disguise them quite well.”

Miller said his bank told him his account would be refunded in 7 to 10 business days. We reached out to his bank to learn more about that process and have not heard back yet.

KFOR also talked to the clerk at Casey’s, who said he was not aware of any skimming devices. We also left a message at the company’s corporate office, however, that call was made late in the workday. We will let you know when we hear back.

