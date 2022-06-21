ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma man says bank account drained after card skimmed in metro convenience store

By Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNpH1_0gHqjEkZ00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – You have likely heard the warnings about credit card skimmers robbing customers at the gas pump, but now one man says he was looted inside the store, leaving his bank account drained.

“I said, ‘Oh my gosh,’” said Douglas Miller, the victim. “What has happened and why has it happened to me?”

Increase in skimmers popping up at gas stations, ATMs

Miller said he walked into a Casey’s in southwest Oklahoma City to buy a pack of cigarettes.

According to him, the pack only cost about $6, but way more money than that was drained from his account.

“Lo and behold, the next morning there was $68.25 worth of gas charged to that card,” said Miller. “I don’t have a car, so it certainly wasn’t me.”

SNAP benefits disappearing to skimmer theft across country

The more Miller scrolled through his bank account, the deeper his heart sank.

“There are probably 70 charges at various locations,” said Miller. “I went through, highlighted all of the legitimate charges… I think we found $3,700 worth of false charges.”

Miller told KFOR his account balance was wiped down to -$17.

He believes he was the victim of a credit card skimming scam.

“A little small device that you can put underneath a card reader is able to detect account numbers, pin numbers, et cetera,” explained Miller.

Do this one thing to avoid becoming a victim of theft at gas pumps

M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department explained to KFOR that skimming devices can be planted on more than gas pumps.

“ATMS, anywhere you’re using a credit card,” said Knight. “They never even realize there’s a skimmer attached to that sometimes because they really disguise them quite well.”

Miller said his bank told him his account would be refunded in 7 to 10 business days. We reached out to his bank to learn more about that process and have not heard back yet.

KFOR also talked to the clerk at Casey’s, who said he was not aware of any skimming devices. We also left a message at the company’s corporate office, however, that call was made late in the workday. We will let you know when we hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 11

Khaphiri Flux
2d ago

Store owner should be held accountable. Owner allowed this to happen through negligence. If you want to operate an honest business, check all equipment in your store daily.

Reply
6
Name Doesn’t Matter
2d ago

We need more detectives that only specialize in electronic thefts. From the computers to any type of skimming. These people need to be put behind bars for a few years to learn a lesson in not taking what is not yours.

Reply(1)
6
Phil Collum
2d ago

if he paid for this at the counter. then the store should be held accountable ! and have to return his money. to many people use these scanners at convenient stores and do not find out they have been scammed until they get a statement. the store should be held liable and Not the Bank or insurance company.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Card skimmers suspected at Village gas stations

THE VILLAGE, Okla. — Facebook posts are bringing attention to potential card skimmers at gas stations in the Village. With just one swipe of a credit card, you could potentially lose thousands of dollars to gas skimmers. “We want people to call us immediately, particularly if they see anything...
THE VILLAGE, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#City Police#Credit Card
KTEN.com

Oklahoma charter school execs arrested in alleged embezzlement scheme

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The founders and former chief financial officer of Epic Charter Schools were arrested Thursday and are facing felony criminal charges alleging they diverted millions of taxpayer dollars in a complicated scheme that involved excessive management fees, state investigators said. Epic co-founders Ben Harris, 46, and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOR

KFOR

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy