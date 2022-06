MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The upper-level heat dome that’s been baking us will continue to do just that through this weekend. However, the core of it will shift a little farther west for Wednesday and Thursday. This will allow for a few more showers to pop-up due to less sinking air overhead to suppress it. The coverage will still be hit & miss, so if you don’t get rain at the right time... temps could still reach near 100 degrees. Regardless, heat index values will surely range anywhere from 102-108.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO