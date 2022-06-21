ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion County, PA

Charges filed after Clarion County woman says she was held against her will for days

By Jim Madalinsky
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Clarion County woman said a Westmoreland County Park Police officer was in the right place at the right time Sunday afternoon, as she worked to escape a man that she said was holding her against her will. Watch the report: Click the video...

