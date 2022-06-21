ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets. Even with...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Melts down Thursday

Pressly (1-2) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in one-third of an inning, taking the loss and a blown save in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Yankees. Pressly walked the first two batters he faced, then served up a game-tying three-run home to Aaron Hicks. It didn't get better from there, as Pressly allowed two more singles, though Isiah Kiner-Falefa was caught stealing. Ryne Stanek fared no better, allowing a walkoff single from Aaron Judge, with the run going down as the fourth on Pressly's line. This poor outing ended a five-inning scoreless streak for the Astros' closer, who saw his ERA rise to 4.26 with a 1.37 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB through 19 innings overall. He's 14-for-17 in save chances, though he's likely built up enough trust to maintain the role after what's for now an isolated bad outing.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Mets star Carlos Carrasco exits start vs. Astros with apparent injury

The New York Mets are hoping to get their two superstar pitchers back in action soon as both Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are reportedly nearing a return to the mound. Unfortunately, the Mets were dealt another injury blow on Wednesday, as Carlos Carrasco exited Wednesday’s start against the Houston Astros. According to Steve Gelbs, Carrasco was removed from the game with an apparent injury, another significant blow for the Mets, who simply cannot seem to stay healthy this year.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup

Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
PHOENIX, AZ
Houston, TX
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Hits for cycle

Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals. Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Day off Thursday

Grichuk will sit Thursday versus the Marlins, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Grichuk will get a day off after he started 10 straight games, going 9-for-38 with two homers, nine RBI and three runs during that stretch. Yonathan Daza will draw the start in center field while Sean Bouchard enters the lineup in left.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Mets#Shortstop
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Powers offense in win

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI double in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox. Rutschman opened the scoring with his fourth-inning blast, and he added the RBI double as insurance in the sixth. The top prospect is starting to put bat to ball effectively, as he's notched two homers and five doubles in his last seven contests while going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The surge has lifted his season slash line to .222/.287/.394 with a pair of homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple through 108 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
New York Mets
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Notches 14th save

Pressly didn't allow a baserunner and had two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Mets. Pressly threw 10 of his 14 pitches for strikes as he retired the Mets in order with minimal difficulty. The right-hander allowed runs in his first two appearances of June but has given up only two hits across his past four outings. He has a 2.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB over 18.2 innings while going 14-for-16 in save chances thus far in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Optioned to Triple-A

Downs was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Downs went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his MLB debut Wednesday after being called up Monday, but he'll return to Triple-A just one day later. The 23-year-old has struggled to a .180 batting average with 11 homers, 21 RBI, 35 runs and 11 stolen bases over 189 at-bats with Worcester this season. His demotion suggests Christian Arroyo (illness) is nearing a return from the COVID-19 list.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Participates in pregame activities

Pena (thumb) participated in all pregame activities prior to Thursday's matchup against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pena has steadily increased his workload since landing on the 10-day injured list with left thumb discomfort last week and is eligible to be activated as early as Friday. While manager Dusty Baker said Thursday that a Friday return "might be a little quick," he was pleased with Pena's progress, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the shortstop return sometime this weekend or early next week.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Luis Garcia: Secures fifth victory

Garcia (5-5) earned the win Wednesday against the Mets after giving up three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk over five innings. The 25-year-old held New York to one run through five frames, but he returned for the sixth inning and was lifted after allowing the first three batters to reach base, two of which came around to score. Despite the late struggles, it was another solid outing for Garcia, who has a 14:1 K:BB while picking up wins in each of his past two outings. The right-hander tentatively lines up for a rematch with the Mets on the road next week.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Tallies 26th RBI

Brantley went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Mets. Brantley did all of his damage in the first inning as part of a four-run rally by the Astros. He has at least one hit in 15 of his 16 starts in June, also racking up 10 RBI and 11 runs scored while hitting .381. Brantley continues to be a steady producer, as he now has a very familiar .298/.378/.434 line across 260 plate appearances on the season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Leaves Tuesday's game

Crawford was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta with an apparent leg injury, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. The 35-year-old suffered the injury on a play at the plate during the top of the fourth inning, as he appeared to jam his leg into catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Crawford reached base via an RBI single and was originally called out at the plate, but he was ruled safe after a review. The Giants should provide an update on his status in the near future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Gives up six runs

Strider gave up six earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a 12-10 loss to the Giants in Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision. Strider struggled against a veteran Giants team that chased him after only 3.2 innings. He had previously been effective for the Braves since being moved to the rotation last month, and he came in to face the Giants fresh off of an 11-strikeout performance against the Nationals on June 16th. Strider has electric stuff, including a fastball which averages 98 mph, but it remains to be seen if his mainly two-pitch repertoire (fastball-slider) will play as a starter over the long term. He will look to bounce back in his next start which tentatively lines up for Sunday at home against the Dodgers.
ATLANTA, GA

