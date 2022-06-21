Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Pressly (1-2) allowed four runs on three hits and two walks in one-third of an inning, taking the loss and a blown save in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Yankees. Pressly walked the first two batters he faced, then served up a game-tying three-run home to Aaron Hicks. It didn't get better from there, as Pressly allowed two more singles, though Isiah Kiner-Falefa was caught stealing. Ryne Stanek fared no better, allowing a walkoff single from Aaron Judge, with the run going down as the fourth on Pressly's line. This poor outing ended a five-inning scoreless streak for the Astros' closer, who saw his ERA rise to 4.26 with a 1.37 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB through 19 innings overall. He's 14-for-17 in save chances, though he's likely built up enough trust to maintain the role after what's for now an isolated bad outing.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO