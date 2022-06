MOHAVE COUNTY – People that reside in the 5th Mohave County Supervisory District represented by Ron Gould have until June 30, 2022 to apply for their $165 per person stimulus check. This is their portion of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that the county received from the Federal government. This payment is available to all full-time legal residents of the 5th district regardless of their income. To confirm that you live in the 5th district and to get information on how to apply, please call 928- 758-0739 for Ft. Mohave or 928-453-0735 for Lake Havasu City.

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO