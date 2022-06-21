ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Missing Denver man’s body found in car

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjJPv_0gHqgjSF00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department is looking for information on a homicide case.

Isaiah Morales, 31, was reported missing from his home in west Denver on June 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMYmG_0gHqgjSF00
Isaiah Morales’ body was found in the 800 block of North Hazel Court (Photo: Denver Police)

Almost two weeks later, Morales’ body was discovered by police inside a car in the 800 block of North Hazel Court in Denver. Police are now looking into a homicide investigation.

Police are seeking out any information or suspects in this homicide. Tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 5

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Isaiah Morales’ Body Found Inside Car After Disappearing In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police need help learning more about a man’s death earlier this month. They say 31-year-old Isaiah Morales disappeared on June 4. His family reported him missing at that time. On June 16, his body was found in a car near 8th Avenue and Hazel Street. Police say his death is being investigated as a homicide. #Denver, can you help investigators solve this homicide investigation? If you have any information, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/VAmbYHPNT1 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 21, 2022 Those with more information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At 6th, Federal In Denver; No Arrests Made

(CBS4) — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at the intersection with 6th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Denver on Thursday night. According to the DPD tweet, officers responded to the area of the shooting and eventually confirmed two victims were connected. The victim who was killed died at the scene, while the other gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their health status was unknown overnight. People in a vehicle that wasn’t involved in the shooting was hit by the car of one of the victim’s who was shot. No one in the bystander car was seriously hurt. There were no arrests made during the response to the shooting. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867(STOP). UPDATE: 2/2 do not have serious injuries. The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the medical examiner’s office. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867(STOP) — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 24, 2022
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in shooting on I-70 that killed volunteer firefighter

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect was arrested in the deadly shooting of a volunteer firefighter on Interstate 70 Saturday evening, Aurora Police Department said. Jeremy Rocha, 20, was taken into custody in Commerce City Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to police. Investigators do not believe Rocha has a criminal record.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police Arrest Jeremy Rocha In Weekend Deadly Shooting Of John Jaros On I-70

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting over the weekend on Interstate 70. The incident happened Saturday evening in Aurora along I-70 between Tower Road and Colfax Avenue. (credit: CBS) A male driver, later identified as John Jaros, died in the presence of his wife and three children after shots were fired into their truck from potential street racers. During a news conference on Thursday afternoon, Aurora police investigators said that traffic was stopped on I-70 between Tower Road and 470 for a street racing event. That’s when Jaros, 37, went around the stopped...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Crime Stoppers#North Hazel Court#Nexstar Media Inc
The Denver Gazette

Man sought in Denver bank robberies

Local and federal authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a UMB Bank in Denver twice this month. Police said the man first robbed the bank at 707 Colorado Blvd. on June 15. The man returned and robbed the bank again on Tuesday, according to a release from the FBI.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
broomfieldenterprise.com

One man killed in Broomfield motorcycle crash

A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday at the intersection of 144th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard in Broomfield has left one man dead. The 50-year-old victim was traveling westbound on 144th Avenue through the intersection around 4:57 p.m. when he collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a large dump trailer traveling eastbound that was making a left turn onto northbound Lowell Boulevard on a yellow flashing arrow, according to the preliminary investigation by Broomfield Police Department.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Alan ‘Haley’ Mill Arrested, Accused In Hit-And-Run Of Cyclists

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – The suspect driver wanted in Sunday’s collision with two cyclists on Highway 40 has been arrested. Alan “Haley” Mill, 38, was arrested on Thursday afternoon. The crash prompted a state-wide Medina Alert. As of 5 p.m. on June 23, the suspect is now in custody. — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 23, 2022 A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed for CBS4 that Mill is the registered owner of the gray Ford Escape which injured the cyclists west of Denver – one of them, a woman, critically. Alan ‘Haley’ Mill (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation) The two cyclists were part of a group traveling...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Reward For Alan ‘Haley’ Mill, Suspect Driver In Hit-And-Run Of Cyclists, Grows To $10,000

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect driver wanted in Sunday’s collision with two cyclists on Highway 40. Alan “Haley” Mill, 38, has been identified as the suspect that produced a state-wide Medina Alert. A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed for CBS4 that Mill is the registered owner of the gray Ford Escape which injured the cyclists west of Denver – one of them, a woman, critically. Alan ‘Haley’ Mill (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation) The two cyclists were part of a group traveling eastbound on Highway 40 on the south side...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy