Missing Denver man’s body found in car

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department is looking for information on a homicide case.

Isaiah Morales, 31, was reported missing from his home in west Denver on June 4.

Isaiah Morales’ body was found in the 800 block of North Hazel Court (Photo: Denver Police)

Almost two weeks later, Morales’ body was discovered by police inside a car in the 800 block of North Hazel Court in Denver. Police are now looking into a homicide investigation.

Police are seeking out any information or suspects in this homicide. Tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.