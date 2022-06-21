ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CA governor’s mental health court plan advances amid worries

By JANIE HAR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A controversial proposal by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to prod more homeless people into mental health treatment is making its way through the Legislature, despite deep misgivings from lawmakers struggling to address a problem that reaches every corner of the state.

Legislators are worried that there isn’t enough guaranteed staffing or housing for the program to succeed while forcing vulnerable individuals into court-ordered services against their will. Even so, the bill unanimously cleared the Senate last month, and passed out of the Assembly judiciary committee Tuesday, one of several stops before being voted on by the full chamber.

But the proposal also received its first no vote and members frustrated by the status quo emphasized how critical that all pieces — housing, services, trained staff, heartfelt support — be in place for the program to work.

“I know that we all agree that the current system is broken and failing. You can walk outside of this building and go a few blocks ... and see those failures every single day,” said Assemblymember Matt Haney, a Democrat who lives in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district, where open drug use and homeless people experiencing severe mental health breakdowns are common sights.

“We are in desperate need of a paradigm shift,” he said at Tuesday’s judiciary hearing.

Newsom, a Democrat and former mayor of San Francisco, has made homelessness a priority of his administration, dedicating billions of dollars to convert motels into housing and pitching in to clear encampments. He proposed spending $2 billion this year to create more treatment beds and in March, he proposed setting up special mental health courts in every county to link services to homeless individuals with schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders.

Nearly a quarter of California’s estimated 161,000 unhoused residents have a severe mental illness. They pinball among jails, emergency rooms, temporary psychiatric holds and the streets until they’re arrested for a minor crime and brought before a judge who can order them into a long-term treatment plan.

Newsom said his proposal allows family members, emergency dispatchers and others to refer the person for help, and preferably before the person commits a crime. He has said it’s not compassionate to let distressed people deteriorate on the streets.

“CARE Court is about meeting people where they are and acting with compassion to support the thousands of Californians living on our streets that are hardest to reach, but who need our help the most,” he said in a statement applauding the bill’s advancement.

Newsom has said the goal is for the person to voluntarily accept services, but the legislation could result in forced treatment, which alarms civil liberties advocates. It does not guarantee housing or provide dedicated funding, and comes at a time when psychologists and other behavioral health specialists are in high demand. Critics of the legislation also say that forced treatment will fail.

“In no way should there be a forced situation where you’re shoving needles into people or forcing them to take medication, that’s where you get into people who resent it and regret it and they go down a spiral of self-medication or any other number of issues,” said Eric Harris, public policy director at Disability Rights California, which opposes the bill.

Assemblymember Ash Kalra, a Democrat from San Jose, voted against the proposal on Tuesday, agreeing with critics who say judicial courts are a scary place for unhoused people and that more money should go to the organizations already doing the hard, intensive and slow-moving work of convincing people to seek services.

A legislative analysis provided to the Judiciary committee raised serious concerns with the proposal.

It strongly recommended that people not be ordered into the court program until housing and services are guaranteed and that counties not implement the program until the infrastructure is in place. Counties should not be sanctioned or fined by the state until it has resources in place and funding for voluntary, community-based programs should not be reduced to support the new program, according to the analysis.

SFGate

California Senate rejects involuntary servitude amendment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A proposal aimed at removing the last remnant of slavery from California law failed to pass the state Senate on Thursday after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration warned it could cost taxpayers billions of dollars by forcing the state to pay prisoners a $15-per-hour minimum wage.
Controversy over Asian American education embroils Capitol

Move over, ethnic studies and “woke math” — there’s a new education controversy in California. A bill that would encourage schools to teach students in grades 1 through 12 about Asian American and Pacific Islander contributions to the history of California and America has stalled in the state Legislature — despite bipartisan support and the backing of California’s most prominent Asian American officials, including Attorney General Rob Bonta, Treasurer Fiona Ma and Controller Betty Yee.
The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
Inflation Worries Grow as Cal Legislature Approves State Budget

Aldon Thomas Stiles and Edward Henderson | California Black Media. Diane Lanette Barkum is an in-home care provider and mom of three. She commutes about 40 minutes every workday between the Riverside County cities of Lake Elsinore, where she lives, and Moreno Valley, where her job is. Over the last...
WTF California: Antioch Mayor’s Childish Behavior Continues, Rent Increase are Necessary and More

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we talk about how Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe continues to act like a child in public with those who disagree with him as shown at the Antioch Police forum last night. Antioch residents protest rent increases—we talk about why increases happen from a business side. San Jose Mayoral candidate wants to change early release policy for COVID-19. A list of worst run cities is provided by WalletHub. Feinstein wants to increase age to buy assault weapons while Kiley wants to do away with top 2 primary system. Plus more.
The Associated Press

Lawsuit challenges Missouri voting aid restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights activists sued Missouri on Wednesday over a decades-old law that prohibits volunteers from offering ballot-booth help to multiple voters who have physical disabilities or are unable to read or write. The federal lawsuit contends Missouri’s limits on voter assistance violate federal voting...
CBS San Francisco

Changes come anew to San Francisco Castro District, for better or worse

SAN FRANCISCO -- The neighborhood is a symbol of gay freedom known around the world, but like the city of San Francisco, the Castro is changing. Again. "If you look, you just see a whole different thing from what the 80's were," observed Harry Breaux, looking at the historical photos just outside the Castro Muni station. "It was kind of a leftover of the hippies. They even have a Volkswagen in this picture."In the small plaza that honors Harvey Milk, Breaux can look back on the time when his search for a home landed him in San Francisco. He knew what...
The Associated Press

Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada Supreme Court ruling on Thursday has set new precedent for how the state can manage groundwater in areas with severe drought. In a 4-3 ruling issued Thursday to settle a water dispute in Diamond Valley, a rural Eureka County farm area, the court said groundwater management plans established in areas that are losing groundwater supply quickly can deviate from the longstanding senior water rights doctrine.
