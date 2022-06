WALL, S.D. (KELO.com) — A sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for his bravery during the Cactus Bar fire in Wall, South Dakota. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said after a search of the restaurant area, Deputy Lindquist was directed to the living quarters in the upper floor of the building. The deputy, with the help of another citizen, pulled a man through a window and escorted him to safety. Lindquist also prevented some who had evacuated from re-entering the burning building to search for others. Deputy Lindquist was treated and released on scene for smoke inhalation.

2 DAYS AGO