ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Europe and UK pour 17,000 tons of cooking oil into vehicles a day

By Arthur Neslen
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVOdz_0gHqfFCm00
Vegetable oil prices are spiralling due to the war in Ukraine, which is Europe’s largest supplier of rapeseed.

Europe and the UK are pouring 17,000 tons – or about 19 million bottles – of cooking oil into vehicle fuel tanks every day, even though it is up to two-and-a-half times more expensive than before 2021, according to new analysis.

The equivalent of another 14 million bottles a day of palm and soy oil – mostly from Indonesia and South America – is also burned for fuel, the research says.

Vegetable oil prices are spiralling in large part due to the war in Ukraine, which is Europe’s largest supplier of rapeseed and the world’s largest source of sunflower oil.

But 58% of the rapeseed – and 9% of the sunflower oil – consumed in Europe between 2015 and 2019 was burned in cars and trucks, even though their climate impacts may be even worse than fossil fuels.

“Supermarkets have had to ration vegetable oils and prices are soaring,” said Maik Marahrens from the campaign group Transport & Environment, which carried out the research. “At the same time, we are burning thousands of tons of sunflower and rapeseed oil in our cars daily. In a time of scarcity we must prioritise food over fuel.”

Despite acute food insecurity running at record highs, about 10% of the world’s grains are still turned into biofuels, enough to feed 1.9 billion people for a year on some estimates.

If the land abroad used to grow the UK’s bioethanol were instead given over to food crops, an extra 3.5 million people a year could be fed, according to another study published by the Green Alliance on Monday. This would lower the impact of global undernourishment due to the war in Ukraine by 25-40%, the paper found.

And if the UK, US and EU halved their collective use of crop-based biofuels, Ukraine’s previous grain exports – which fed about 125 million people – could be wholly replaced, the paper concluded.

“At a time when Russia’s war threatens people in less developed countries with starvation, it’s indefensible to keep increasing biofuel use,” said Dustin Benton, the Green Alliance’s policy director. “Cutting back on biofuels is the fastest way of addressing global hunger in this crisis.”

Dozens of studies have linked biofuels mandates to rocketing food prices because fuel crops increase demand for land – and reduce its supply. Biofuels played “a major role” in the food crises of 2008 and 2011, according to Timothy Searchinger, the Princeton University scholar and senior fellow at the World Resources Institute.

He told the Guardian: “The rapid growth in demand for grain and vegetable oil for biofuels made it impossible for farmers to keep up, and government mandates for yet more growth in the future meant that those who held stocks of grain demanded very high prices to sell them because they anticipated prices would remain high in the future.”

About 18% of the world’s vegetable oils – nearly all fit for human consumption – are used for biodiesel that is supposed to cut planet-heating greenhouse gases.

But experts say that their lifecycle emissions can be even worse than fossil fuels because they displace food crop cultivation on to previously unfarmed land – often by means of deforestation.

Global cropland is thought to have expanded by more than 100m hectares so far this century – an area around the size of Egypt – with about half that land coming from natural ecosystems, a hyper-acceleration of development compared with the previous 8,000 years.

“The cost of biofuels is greater than the benefit from any reduced use of oil,” Searchinger said. “The error Europe and others have made is that they ignore this cost entirely. They act as though using land were free. The food crisis we are in reminds us that is not true.”

To protect food security, the EU has already filleted the common agricultural policy, moving to allow crop production on fallow land and the derogation of crop rotation rules.

Ariel Brunner, policy chief of Birdlife Europe, said: “There is a staggering hypocrisy in going after the last scraps of nature protection in the name of food security while continuing to burn vast amounts of food grown over millions of hectares.”

A European Commission official said biofuels could reinforce food security and be a substitute for fossil fuels, while EU states would have Brussels’ support in using blended biofuel formulas that reduce the amount of land needed for feedstocks.

“The contribution of biofuels produced from food and feed crops towards decarbonisation is limited, so their use should be limited,” the official added.

The biofuels issue may be a flashpoint at a G7 heads of state summit on Sunday in Schloss Elmau, Germany, where the environment minister Steffi Lemke has already proposed limiting biofuels production to ease food shortages.

A German government spokesperson said biofuels were not on the official agenda for a ministerial food security conference on Friday aimed at laying the groundwork for Sunday’s summit. But they added that fuel crops “will probably be one important part of discussions in the context of food security”.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

A No 10 spokesperson said: “Putin’s actions in Ukraine are creating aftershocks across the world, driving up energy and food prices as millions of people are on the brink of famine.

“Only Putin can end this needless and futile war. But next week’s Commonwealth, G7 and Nato meetings will be a crucial opportunity for world leaders to come together to apply their combined weight to making life easier for households across the world. Nothing is off the table.”

Comments / 5

Related
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steffi Lemke
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Oil#Vegetable Oil#Sunflower Oil#Food Security#Transport Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Extreme Ethiopia drought sees hungry monkeys attack children

Severe drought and hunger in Ethiopia have caused unusual animal behaviour, including monkeys attacking children and livestock out of hunger, according to a Save the Children report.Malnutrition rates across east and south-eastern Ethiopia have soared in recent months as drought, displacement and conflict have a significant impact. The charity now estimates that 185,000 children are suffering from the most deadly form of malnutrition.A prolonged drought alongside the disruption of health services due to instability, the pandemic, as well as a lack of funding has left over a million people in need of urgent nutrition support across the region.Extreme malnutrition is...
PETS
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Russia says US rocket supplies to Ukraine could draw ‘third country’ into war

Russia says a decision by the US to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine could widen the war and increase the risk of direct confrontation with Washington.President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with rockets that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a new package to help Kyiv defend itself in the three-month-old war. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire.”Asked later if the U.S. move increased the chances of a third country becoming involved in the conflict,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Archaeologists find ‘mind-blowing’ network of lost cities hidden in Amazon

Archaeologists have uncovered an “unprecedented” network of lost cities in the Amazon that shed light on how ancient civilisations constructed vast urban landscapes while living alongside nature.Researchers used lidar technology, dubbed “lasers in the sky”, to scan through the tropical forest canopy, and examine sites found in the savannah-forest of South West Amazonia. They uncovered a wide range of intricate settlements that have laid hidden under thick tree canopies for centuries in the Llanos de Mojos savannah-forest in Bolivia. The findings, described in the journal Nature on Wednesday, shed light on cities built by the Casarabe communities between 500 AD...
WORLD
InsideHook

Farmers Have an Unlikely Solution to Dealing With Fertilizer Shortages

In an increasingly global economy, conflict in one part of the world can have a substantial effect somewhere else entirely. Agriculture is not immune to this; among the effects of the war in Ukraine is a shortage of the fertilizer that farmers across the world rely on to grow crops. With shortages of fertilizer come reductions in the amount of crops that can be grown, which in turn leads to food shortages. It’s a dilemma without an obvious answer.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

The Guardian

327K+
Followers
79K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy