The June Yard of the Month honors go to Rich and Susan Schnee, of 5005 Laurel Ct. in Sioux City. They were nominated by their grand daughter-in-law, Esfeidy Schnee. Rich and his wife both take care of plants, although Susan manages houseplants inside while Rich takes his work outdoors in their Morningside yard. The yard has a backdrop of trees that make their yard a haven for wildlife as well as the flowers and other plants he grows.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO