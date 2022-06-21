ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

COVID-19 vaccines for kids not yet ready at all North Carolina pediatrician offices

By Cindy Bae
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPSHL_0gHqesDy00

The wait is over for families now that nearly all children can get the COVID-19 vaccine, but as North Carolina rolls out its shipment, some families may need more patience as pediatrician offices wait for their vaccine shipments.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said as of Tuesday, it ordered 118,600 doses of the vaccine for distribution to providers across the state, including Cape Fear Valley Health, which expects its COVID-19 vaccine shipment to arrive Tuesday.

"Any little protection is better than none at all," Becky Sprinkle said.

SEE ALSO: Use vaccine.gov to search for vaccine locations near you

Sprinkle's grandchild is a 1-month-old who may have to wait a couple of months until she's eligible, but when it happens, Sprinkle said she supports her grandchild getting the vaccine.

"We could go places and won't have to worry about exposure, because they'll be protected by the shots," Sprinkle said.

For other parents in Fayetteville, they're hesitant to jump in line.

"I just want a little bit more information on it," Brian Austin said as his 4-year-old son prepares for kindergarten.

"I'm not opposed to it, so when he starts school if he has to have it, that'd be OK," Austin said. "But I'm still kind of tentative."

Darrian Camacho, who's pregnant, said the unknown is scary for her.

"I would hate to get the shot for my kids and then it affect them later on in life because they just don't know," Camacho said.

The vaccine will be available and administered in pediatric and primary care offices, pharmacies, local health departments and federally qualified health centers, according to NCDHHS. But children younger than 3 years of age will not be able to get vaccinated at pharmacies in North Carolina.

Cape Fear Valley Health said the ExpressCare at Health Pavilion North will administer from age 2 years and older and refer anyone less than 2 to their pediatrician.

The extra layer of protection for Mary Hutchinson's 3-year-old and 6-month-old grandchildren would feel like another routine childhood vaccine.

"I feel like she'll be protected," Hutchinson said. "I don't have the same scariness that I think a lot of the young parents have, because we got them their polio vaccines and all the other vaccines."

Comments / 2

Related
Melissa

First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in NC

The State Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the first case of monkeypox in North Carolina on Thursday. The testing was done by the State Laboratory of Public Health. The patient is said to be isolated at home and no other information had been shared at the time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Based Indian Eatery Voted Most Outstanding Restaurant

A North Carolina-based Indian eatery has been named the most outstanding restaurant in America. The James Beard Foundation Awards found Chai Pani in Asheville as the most outstanding restaurant in America. Chai Pani has been serving the community in Asheville, North Carolina since 2009. The restaurant serves a wide range...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to North Carolina foster care, adoption agency

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who uses her billions of dollars to provide support for hundreds of institutions, organizations and causes nationally, has provided money to the Children’s Home Society of NC. Scott, a novelist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is giving $8 million to help Children’s Home Society of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Fear Valley Health
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in North Carolina

Two counties in North Carolina placed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings. The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents across the country using dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's obesity prevalence, poverty rate, access to the internet and crime rates are grouped into 10 categories ranging from education, economy and housing to infrastructure and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
POLITICS
my40.tv

Conceal carry ruling not likely to impact NC, professor says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A landmark ruling by the U.S Supreme Court struck down New York's restrictive concealed carry law. New York state’s law dates to 1913 and requires people to demonstrate “proper cause” — an actual need to carry the weapon — to get a license to carry a handgun outside their homes.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wraltechwire.com

Lowe’s launches $100M community improvement program; 9 NC projects on list

Editor’s note: LimeLight is a regular feature from WRAL TechWire offering another means of publishing noteworthy news. Be sure to check out more LimeLight worthy news at this link. +++. MOORESVILLE – Lowe’s today revealed the 100 community-nominated impact projects that have been selected as part of this year’s...
NFL
spectrumlocalnews.com

The future of school bus transportation is being built in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The future of school bus transportation is being built in North Carolina. Thomas Built Buses is on a mission to manufacture more environmentally friendly school buses, including its electric model. The company said electric buses have a higher initial cost but are expected to save...
TRAFFIC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy