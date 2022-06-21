ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Vehicle knocks down utility pole, takes off; neighbors without power Tuesday

By Linda Cook, Mike Colón
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vehicle that left the scene knocked down a utility pole shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 6th and Gaines streets, Davenport. Some homes in the area were without power because wires were knocked down from both sides...

