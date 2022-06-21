ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Police arrest man suspected of shooting parking attendant, woman still at large

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect wanted for shooting a parking lot attendant Sunday night in a parking garage near Broadway has surrendered to police.

Metro police say 34-year-old Rickey Holman surrendered at the Downtown Detention Center late Tuesday afternoon and is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

MORE: Images of suspects released after parking attendant shot near Broadway

The woman Holman was with has been identified as 33-year-old Natasha Newman. Police say they are still looking for her as she is wanted for questioning.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQYUt_0gHqe89900
Rickey Holman (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Holman and Newman reportedly got into an argument with the parking gate attendant before Holman allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot the attendant in the leg from the passenger seat of a red Chevrolet Equinox that Newman was driving.

There was also a young girl in the backseat of the Equinox, believed to be between 8-10 years old. She was wearing a blue dress, according to police.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

