Police arrest man suspected of shooting parking attendant, woman still at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect wanted for shooting a parking lot attendant Sunday night in a parking garage near Broadway has surrendered to police.

Metro police say 34-year-old Rickey Holman surrendered at the Downtown Detention Center late Tuesday afternoon and is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The woman Holman was with has been identified as 33-year-old Natasha Newman. Police say they are still looking for her as she is wanted for questioning.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Rickey Holman (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Holman and Newman reportedly got into an argument with the parking gate attendant before Holman allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot the attendant in the leg from the passenger seat of a red Chevrolet Equinox that Newman was driving.

There was also a young girl in the backseat of the Equinox, believed to be between 8-10 years old. She was wearing a blue dress, according to police.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

