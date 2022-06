(kshsaa) There will be two new weight classes for High School Girls wrestling in Kansas next Season. KSHSAA announced that at its June Executive Board meeting, the Board voted to implement the new NFHS wrestling weight classes for the 2022-23 season. The changes not only modified weight classes in both genders, but also added two more weight classes for girls, bringing their total to 14 weight classes — equal to the number contested by boys.

