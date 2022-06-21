ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Record high temps for first day of summer

By Brian Althimer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Snyder, WGN-TV weather producer, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon...

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front coming in overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heat index values soared into the triple digits Wednesday. A cold front is headed our way Wednesday night. Severe thunderstorms have formed ahead of the front over Wisconsin and Iowa. Scattered storms were expected along I-39 between until 9:30 p.m. They were expected to be in a weakening phase if any hold together through 10 p.m. into the Chicago metro area. Any storms that hold together could produce gusty winds, small hail, and lightning. The low for Tuesday night is 74. A cold front crosses our area around midnight. This will open the door for a less-humid air mass to move into our area. Dry northwesterly winds on Wednesday will usher in the dry air. Also, a lake breeze will keep shore front temperatures much cooler as compared to Tuesday. On Wednesday, the high is 87. For Thursday, the high is 88 with sunny and warm conditions.
ABC7 Chicago

Weather in Chicago: Temperature soar, with Midway matching 101 degree record; storms possible

CHICAGO -- The Chicago area continued to swelter Tuesday, with temperatures in the upper 90s and even ekeing past 100 in some areas, before a cold front moves in by evening. A high of 101 was recorded at Midway International Airport, matching the record of 101 set in 1988. The National Weather Service warned that the heat index could climb into the low 100s across northwest Illinois and could "lead to heat-related illness if outdoors for long periods of time."
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
Ken Griffin and Citadel leave Chicago and head to Miami

Greg Hinz, columnist for Crain’s Chicago Business, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss his recent article about billionaire Ken Griffin and the headquarters of his financial empire pulling up stakes and heading to Miami. The two discuss the announcement and the impact the move will have on the city.
Chicago’s minimum wage increase and fair workweek changes start July 1, 2022

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the annual scheduled increase in Chicago’s minimum wage and a scheduled enhancement of the Fair Workweek ordinance requirements. Every July 1, Chicago’s minimum wage increases per the Minimum Wage Ordinance. The Chicago minimum...
Bill Snyder
Tom Skilling
Northwestern neurologist talks about what could cause nightmares

Neurologist and sleep medicine physician at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Dr. Ian Katznelson, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to clarify what could be the cause of some people’s nightmares. Listen in while Dr. Katznelson breaks down why certain foods and medications can cause nightmares and at what point you should seek a professional attention.
Chaos at North Avenue Beach spilling into Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO - A video posted to Facebook shows hundreds of kids scuffling with Chicago police and laying in the street, blocking traffic, after another unlicensed party Tuesday night at North Avenue Beach. Chicago police say before the neighborhood chaos, a 19-year-old man was shot and critically wounded at the beach,...
World famous Kingston Mines: Family owned for over 50 years

CHICAGO — Chicago is home to the blues and nothing is more synonymous with Chicago Blues than Kingston Mines. According to co-owner Lisa Pellegrino, Kingston Mines was founded in 1968 by her father, Doc Pellegrino. It is the largest and oldest continuously operating blues club in Chicago. Its two...
National Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Cook County on Tuesday, June 21. With temperatures of around 100°F expected, the City’s Health & Human Services Department is advising residents to take preventive actions to avoid heat-related illness, such as heatstroke, and to check on those most at risk, especially elderly individuals.
EVANSTON, IL
Pavement buckles on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 47th Street; heat may be to blame

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The pavement on DuSable Lake Shore Drive buckled near 47th Street late Tuesday. Bicyclist Darren Borowski tweeted out video of the damaged and buckled concrete pavement on the northbound Drive just north of the 47th Street exit. The heat may be to blame for the damage. Temperatures topped out at 100 degrees in parts of the area Tuesday. A heat advisory is in effect for the Chicago area until 8 p.m.
What’s up with that: Why are the big fish schooling near the NU bridge?

What is big, scarily unattractive and gathering underneath and on both sides of the bridge connecting Northwestern University’s campus with the lake fill area?. The RoundTable was surprised at the answer. But really, the RoundTable was just generally surprised at the behavior of the fish: More big fish than...
Where to Eat Empanadas in Chicago

Originating in Spain, empanadas spread throughout Latin America where the snack developed numerous regional variations. Luckily Chicago’s diverse food scene means it’s easy to try versions from Argentina, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, along with fusions of the different styles and explore the differences between baked and fried preparations and the numerous sweet or savory fillings like beef, cheese, and plantains. Another key element is the dipping sauces ranging from garlicky chimichurri to spicy salsa. These 14 spots provide a delicious sampling. Customers don’t have to worry about ordering too many in the name of experimentation since empanadas usually reheat very well in an oven.
Car jumps sidewalk, crashes into Norwood Park Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a Lexus jumped the sidewalk in a parking lot crashed into a Starbucks Coffee in Norwood Park. The accident happened around 7 p.m. at the Starbucks at 6332 N. Northwest Hwy., near Devon and Harlem avenues. Video showed columns of bricks and insulation lying on the hood of the car, and a front window was left smashed and mangled. There were no reports of any injuries.
