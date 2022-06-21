ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama primary 2022 runoff live election results for Senate, governor, District 5, secretary of state, other races

By AL.com staff
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s Alabama’s day of decision. We’ll be providing live results here as the numbers come in from the runoff races in the Republican and Democratic primaries. The biggest race of the night is the GOP runoff...

BET

Yolanda Flowers Becomes The First Black Woman To Win The Democratic Nomination For Governor In Alabama’s Primary Election

Yolanda Flowers has made history by becoming the first Black woman to win the Democratic nomination for governor in Alabama’s primary election. According to AL.com, Flowers won with over 55% of the vote, beating State Senator Malika Sanders-Fortier, another Black woman candidate. The Democrat who has worked in academia for 20 years and has never held political office. Her platform called for a “reconstruction” of the state, which included increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, raising the age for gun purchases in Alabama from 18 years old to 21, and improving access to healthcare in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Dana Hall McCain: Mo Brooks’ bitter farewell

I’ve heard some bad concession speeches in my day. Speeches that whined or failed to give credit to an adversary where due. But I’ve never heard anything as pathetic as the farewell to a 40-year political career Rep. Mo Brooks gave in the wake of his defeat for the Republican nomination for US Senate.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Andrew Sorrell wins GOP runoff, effectively becoming Alabama’s next state auditor

Alabama State Representative Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, has won the Republican nomination for state auditor, claiming victory over fellow Republican candidate Stan Cooke in Tuesday’s primary runoff. The lack of a Democratic candidate means Sorrell will only run against Libertarian candidate Leigh Lachine in the November general election. As...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama senators vote against bipartisan gun control bill

WASHINGTON — Alabama's Republican U.S. Senators Tommy Tuberville and Richard Shelby voted against the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act” on Thursday. Scroll down to see what Tuberville and Shelby said about their decisions. Learn more in the video above. The Senate passed the bipartisan bill Thursday night to...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Strong secures GOP nomination in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District

Dale Strong, the self-described “Trump Conservative” and presiding chairmen of the Madison County Commission, has won the Republican nomination for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District, securing a victory over fellow Republican candidate Casey Wardynski in Tuesday’s runoff election. As of late Tuesday evening, Strong gained 63 percent...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The road to striking down Roe v. Wade: What Alabama and other states did to take down abortion rights

Today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling knocking down Roe v. Wade and the federal right to an abortion stems from a case in Mississippi. That state asked in July 2021 that SCOTUS uphold its ban on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. The state told the court it should overrule Roe and the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey that prevents states from banning abortion before viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy. Other states, including Alabama in 2019, also had enacted highly restrictive abortion laws with the goal of getting the inevitable legal action that would follow before a more conservative Supreme Court in the hopes of overturning Roe v. Wade.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama’s primary runoff elections see just 13% voter turnout

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New information from Alabama’s secretary of state shows a little less than 13% of the state’s registered voters showed up for Tuesday’s primary runoff election, which helped decide some of the candidates who will be on November’s ballot. Secretary of State John...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Americus Times-Recorder

Unofficial Primary Election results

June 21, 2022 was Primary Election Day. Georgia Secretary of State’s office is reporting that 100% of the precincts have reported on all races. The US House of Representatives District 2 Republican winner is Chris West with 14,608 (51.33%) votes over Jeremy Hunt with 13,853 (48.67%) votes. Lieutenant Governor on the Democratic Ballot was won by Charlie Bailey with 162,350 (63.07%) votes over Kwanza Hall with 95,052 (36.93%) votes. Secretary of State on the Democratic ballot was won by Bee Nguyen with 197,991 (77.02%) of the votes over Dee Dawkins-Haigler with 59,089 (22.98%). Commissioner of Insurance on the Democratic ballot went to Janice Laws Robinson with 158,276 (63.47%) votes versus Raphael Baker with 90,055 (32.26%) votes. Commissioner of Labor – Democrat race was won by William “Will” Boddie, Jr. with 156,689 (62.26%) votes against Nicole Horn with 94,997 (37.74%).
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
aldailynews.com

Britt wins big over Brooks in Alabama Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Katie Britt won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama Tuesday, defeating six-term Rep. Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump took the unusual step of rescinding his initial Brooks endorsement. The loss ends a turbulent campaign that pit Brooks, a...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

The Alabama Vote 2022: Latest on the runoff elections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama’s 2022 primary runoff elections. All times are local (CT). 10:33 p.m. The Associated Press has declared a winner in the Democratic gubernatorial race. Yolanda Rochelle Flowers will take on incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey in November’s general election. Flowers becomes the first African-American to ever win a […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Live Georgia Election Results

Hit refresh to see updated results. Charlie Bailey appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Lt. Gov. Bee Nguyen appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Secretary of State. Janice Laws Robinson appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Insurance Commissioner. William Boddie Jr. appears to have...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Primary runoff day in Alabama is Tuesday: What time do polls open? Close? Sample ballots

Alabamians will head to the polls Tuesday, June 21 to decide party nominees for a host of races. Polls for the primary runoffs will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters will be casting ballots in either the Republican or Democratic primaries. On the Republican side, Katie Britt is squaring off against Mo Brooks in the GOP nomination for U.S. Senator to replace the retiring Richard Shelby. Other statewide races on the Republican ballot include Secretary of State (Wes Allen vs. Jim Zeigler), State Auditor (Stan Cooke vs. Andrew Sorrell) and places on the Public Service Commission.
ALABAMA STATE
