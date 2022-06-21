Alabama primary 2022 runoff live election results for Senate, governor, District 5, secretary of state, other races

Today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling knocking down Roe v. Wade and the federal right to an abortion stems from a case in Mississippi. That state asked in July 2021 that SCOTUS uphold its ban on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. The state told the court it should overrule Roe and the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey that prevents states from banning abortion before viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy. Other states, including Alabama in 2019, also had enacted highly restrictive abortion laws with the goal of getting the inevitable legal action that would follow before a more conservative Supreme Court in the hopes of overturning Roe v. Wade.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO