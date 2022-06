OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is slightly warmer this morning with a few more clouds in the area. I’ll keep an eye on those clouds as they could send a few showers our way between 10am and 3pm. Overall the best chances are likely south of the metro and most of us will stay dry. We’ll still be able to warm into the upper 80s between any clouds.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO