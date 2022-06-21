ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Letter: Gun control not the answer to school shootings

By Editorials
Lima News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had another terrible shooting in Texas where 14 innocent children and a teacher were murdered May 24....

www.limaohio.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Kyle Rittenhouse fires minigun and calls out Biden on gun control

Kyle Rittenhouse — who fatally shot two rioters and injured a third in self-defense during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 — posted on Twitter a video of himself firing a machine gun before calling out President Joe Biden over gun control. In the video, Rittenhouse fires...
KENOSHA, WI
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
#Gun Control#Shooting#Guns#School Shootings
Reuters

Nine dead in three mass shootings across United States

June 5 (Reuters) - Shootings in three American cities killed nine people and wounded two dozen more on Saturday night and Sunday morning, the latest outbreaks of gun violence in the wake of three mass shootings that have rattled the United States. In Philadelphia, a confrontation between two men escalated...
SAGINAW, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
Motorious

Florida Cop Accused Of Fraudulently Fixing Classic Car

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused a Florida cop of using a covid relief loan to restore his classic car. Now, we’ve seen this sort of thing before with just your average Joe or even some business owners. But seeing a police officer accused of doing something so dumb and easily traceable is a new one for us.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Students stage walkouts across U.S. to protest Texas school massacre

Thousands of students staged walkouts at schools and college campuses across the country Thursday to demand stricter gun control in the wake of the Texas school massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Starting at noon ET, waves of students — some wearing orange, the color of the...
TEXAS STATE

Community Policy