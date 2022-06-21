Idaho Falls man arrested for stalking for second time in a week

Judy May Morgan, 73, of Rigby, passed away June 16, 2022, at Virginia Hospital Center. Judy was born May 31, 1949 in Nampa, Idaho to John Edward Jorgensen and Helen Jeannette Barrett Jorgensen. She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Idaho Falls High School. On August 24, 1966, she married Robert Vern Morgan in Rexburg, Idaho. Judy and Robert made their home in Rigby, Idaho, while Judy worked for 27 1/2 years as a Paraprofessional for Cooper Norman. She enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, riding the 4-wheeler on the desert in Arizona, playing games and spending time with her friends and family. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert Morgan of Rigby, ID; daughters, Melissa (Billy) Morgan-Hayes of Rigby, ID, Tina (Scott) Pierce of Falls Church, VA, and Amanda (Michael Wetmore) Morgan of Brooklyn, NY; step-daughter, Karin (Arnold) Warner of Herriman, UT; brothers, John (Suzy) Jorgensen and Jerry (Sherri) Jorgensen, both of Idaho Falls, ID; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Jorgensen; sisters, Joy Fuger and Jenny Mayo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services; both visitations will be held at Wood Funeral Home in Ammon. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Judy 5/31/1949 - 6/16/2022Morgan.

