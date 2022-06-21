Idaho Falls man arrested for stalking for second time in a week

Elsie Ruth Guardipee, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 22, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Elsie was born August 11, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana, to James Guardipee and Isabell Nomee Guardipee. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho and Montana. Elsie made her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she was a homemaker and mother. She was a member of the Catholic Church. She enjoyed walking along the river, fishing, camping and traveling. She loved animals and birds. Elsie is survived by her children, Laura (Samuel) Corando of Drummond, MT, Sheila (Adrian) Carranza of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Melody (Mario) Villanueva of Idaho Falls, ID, Robert Charboneau, Jason Charboneau, Shawn Charboneau, Preston Charboneau, William Charboneau; sister, Ardelia Silveria of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Dennis Guardipee of Eugene, OR; 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and Bertha Ortega, Clara Ford, Emma Malatare, Elmer "Dusty" Guardipee, Clifford Charboneau, George Guardipee, Robert Padilla Charboneau, Pedro Lopez, and her grandson Jesus Charboneau. No public services are planned. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Elsie 8/11/1944 - 6/22/2022Guardipee.
