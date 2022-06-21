ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls man arrested for stalking for second time in a week

By JOHNATHAN HOGAN jhogan@postregister.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Idaho Falls man who was arrested on June 14 for stalking a woman was again arrested three days later for the same crime against the same victim. According to a probable cause affidavit, police responded to the home of a woman Friday who said Alexus Mojica, 25, had knocked on...

Brent Maddox
2d ago

I got a stalking charge in 2002... wife and I split ... long story short got arrested .. did one day in jail signed a no contact order I called her soon as I got out of jail .. and got a stalking charge .. had to do one year in jail for a phone call....

2
Donna Farrington
2d ago

That's good because he shouldn't be out where he has the potential to do serious harm. He may not have yet however, there is always a first time for everything and it looks like he may be headed that way.

2
