Jobs, jobs, jobs at API Heat Transfers

June 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Large red and yellow ‘Store Closing’ signs are posted in the windows of Office Max, 1301 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. Located in the West Bend Corporate Center, the store has been one of the mainstays at that location. Questions about the store closing were directed to corporate. A message has been sent and an update will be posted once information is received.

