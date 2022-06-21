Jobs, jobs, jobs at API Heat Transfers

June 21, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Richard Allen Baker, 78, passed peacefully June 17, 2022, at the Clemet J. Zablocki VAMC. Richard was born in Milwaukee, the son of the late Robert and Luella Baker. He graduated from Custer high School, and worked at Pabst Brewery, and later at Kreilkamp Trucking in Allenton. Richard was a proud United States Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed auto racing, traveling, watching races at Bonne Ville Salt Flats in Utah, and helping others in his neighborhood with small engine repair. Richard also helped with the Beechwood Fire Department annual picnics.
