Jobs, jobs, jobs at API Heat Transfers

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDodge County, WI – As a global leader in the design and manufacture of a wide range of specialty heat exchangers and heat transfer solutions, API Heat Transfer has a legacy of industry-leading...

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com

washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Office Max on Paradise Drive to close in West Bend, WI

June 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Large red and yellow ‘Store Closing’ signs are posted in the windows of Office Max, 1301 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. Located in the West Bend Corporate Center, the store has been one of the mainstays at that location. Questions about the store closing were directed to corporate. A message has been sent and an update will be posted once information is received.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

United Way of Washington County offers “Summer of United We Dine” | By Kristin Brandner

Local restaurants are partnering with United Way to donate a portion of their sales on specific dates to the 2022 campaign. These proceeds will benefit 31 local programs that address critical issues such as domestic abuse, hunger, homelessness, mental health, and services for youth, people with disabilities, and seniors. Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

American Tribute Ride is July 23, 2022 | By Ron Naab

On Saturday, July 23, a very unique experience will be happening in Washington, Waukesha and Jefferson counties. According to the American Tribute Ride [ATR] Committee a convoy of approximately 200+ motorcycles and other vehicles will leave at 11 a.m. the Richfield Fire Station No. 2, making their way to Merton Community Fire station for a lunch stop.
RICHFIELD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Great LIVE weekend entertainment at Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub

Washington County, WI – Great food, atmosphere and entertainment this weekend at Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub, 4493 Hwy. 167, Hubertus, WI. Start the weekend off right with a fish fry and American Graffiti on Friday, June 24, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Acoustic Blu will be performing...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

5th annual Art & Chalk Fest at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI | By Jennifer Turner

West Bend, WI – Art & Chalk Fest, a free outdoor live arts festival returns to West Bend for its 5th annual two-day event showcasing Wisconsin art and artists. Presented by the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), Art & Chalk Fest takes place Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21. The museum expects to welcome more than 20,000 visitors this year.
WEST BEND, WI
NewsBreak
Jobs
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Structure fire at 12th and Chestnut Street in West Bend, WI

June 22, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Emergency crews are on scene of a structure fire, 1209 Chestnut Street in West Bend, WI. The call came in around 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022. West Bend and Jackson Fire Departments are responding. UPDATE: Jackson Fire Department has...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Drug Task Force warrants/arrests and drug-endangered child in Hartford, WI | By Detective Lieutenant Tim Kemps

Washington County, WI – A month-long drug investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force culminated yesterday with two search warrants being conducted by the drug task force, the City of Hartford Police Department, and other Washington County Sheriff’s investigators. The first was at...
HARTFORD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Mayville mother/son are 6th, 7th traffic fatalites of 2022 | By Washington County Sheriff

June 22, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the 6th and 7th traffic fatalities of 2022. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 5:42 a.m. the Washington County Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 164 and Elmwood Road in the Village of Richfield. One of the callers reported that occupants of a southbound vehicle had severe injuries and were unconscious.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Richard Allen Baker, 78, of West Bend, WI

June 21, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Richard Allen Baker, 78, passed peacefully June 17, 2022, at the Clemet J. Zablocki VAMC. Richard was born in Milwaukee, the son of the late Robert and Luella Baker. He graduated from Custer high School, and worked at Pabst Brewery, and later at Kreilkamp Trucking in Allenton. Richard was a proud United States Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed auto racing, traveling, watching races at Bonne Ville Salt Flats in Utah, and helping others in his neighborhood with small engine repair. Richard also helped with the Beechwood Fire Department annual picnics.
WEST BEND, WI

