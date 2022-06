Many persons traveling south on I-45 at the San Jacinto River Bridge may have noticed the loud noise as they go onto the bridge. On Friday at 9 am TXDOT will be closing all southbound right lanes except for the HOV lanes and the left lane as they make repairs to the plate. They expect the closure to last at least 4-hours. All feeder roads will be open.

CONROE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO