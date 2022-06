MIDFIELD, Ala. — Authorities are investigating after an argument led to shots being fired at a McDonald's in Midfield Thursday evening. Learn more in the video above. A source tells WVTM 13 that two women were involved in an argument while in the drive-thru prior to gunfire erupting. The manager of the restaurant was reportedly grazed by a bullet and at least two other employees were injured by flying glass.

MIDFIELD, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO