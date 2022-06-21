ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He lived his life, he loved his life’ | Mother of drowning victim remembers her son

By Kimberly Donahue
WSAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At just 6 years old, Deonco Howard was already showing a bright, vibrant personality. “Everything he did with football, basketball whatever sport he did he wanted to make sure you knew who Deonco was,” his mother, Joniesha Johnson recalled of her youngest son....

Comments / 7

Nita Pritt-Bucklen
2d ago

This was so sad but after reading all about this little guy I know he was an Angel God leant to his family and friends. God bless his Momma and his family, God bless his Aunt who is in Heaven with him, I truly believe in God in Heaven.

