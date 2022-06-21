‘He lived his life, he loved his life’ | Mother of drowning victim remembers her son

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia now has an official birthday cake.The state's first lady, Cathy Justice, announced the winner of her West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest on Monday. It came during the celebration of the state's 159th birthday.Kim Wymer of Scott Depot was named the grand prize winner, according to a news release.Her recipe — "Ms. Van's Blackberry Skillet Cake" — becomes the official birthday cake of West Virginia. It will be served annually on June 20 to commemorate the anniversary of West Virginia's statehood."It's a wonderful recipe," the first lady said. "Everyone in my office had a chance to eat the cake and not only did it taste great, but it also is a taste that reminds you of West Virginia."In addition to her recipe becoming the official birthday cake, Wymer also won a $500 gift card, a custom cake platter and was awarded a certificate as the contest's grand prize winner.

