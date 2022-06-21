ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Caesars Sportsbook opens with Guy Fieri restaurant

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaesars Entertainment, Inc. – in partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks – announced today that Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field is officially open. The two-story, 22,300-square-foot entertainment destination is located adjacent to Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix and is now the largest freestanding sportsbook in Arizona and the largest retail sportsbook to...

allaboutarizonanews.com

Torchy’s Tacos Brings Damn Good Tacos to Arizona with Opening of First Phoenix Restaurant

Get ready, taco lovers, because Torchy’s Tacos is coming to Arizona! The popular Austin-based craft fast-casual brand known for its Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso has announced it will officially open its first restaurant in Phoenix on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. for dine-in, pick-up and online ordering. Located in the Camelback Colonnade shopping center at 1935 East Camelback Rd, #C-130, the opening marks Torchy’s Tacos’ first restaurant in Arizona, with two additional locations in Phoenix planned for later this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
My nine years at KTAR

My nine years at KTAR

Tuesday, KTAR Radio celebrated its 100th birthday. Here’s my KTAR story. August 1993, Jude LaCava and I were standing on a football field at UCSD, watching the then Phoenix Cardinals and the then San Diego Chargers go through training camp workouts. I’d gotten to be friends with Jude through our work in our respective markets on the sports scene. Jude mentioned to me that he was leaving KTAR for a television position and that I should look into coming to Phoenix. At that moment I thought, hmmm…
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Historic EV restaurant moves to Chandler

It’s not often a 55-year-old restaurant gets to celebrate a grand opening, but that’s what La Fonda Mexican Restaurant did recently. The popular family-owned eatery decided to move to Chandler after decades of operating in Tempe. “My sister and I we found this location,” said Angela Cota, who...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Here are the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Famers from the KTAR family

PHOENIX — KTAR radio, the news, talk and sports leader in the Valley, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this week. Over the years, many people have shared their talents to help bring listeners the news they need to be informed. Some of these personalities have received the highest honor...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

An Immersive King Tut Exhibit Is Coming to Scottsdale

The trend of immersive cultural experiences coming to Phoenix just expanded. This time, it's less about art and more about history. Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light will open Friday, September 30, at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Old Town Scottsdale. The production is the result of collaboration between Lighthouse Immersive, which is responsible for shows like Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Klimt, and United Exhibits Group (UEG) and International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts (IFFDA). The project is under the auspices of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Bourbon & Bones unveils new cocktail lounge in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — The steakhouse Bourbon & Bones announced it will open B&B Cocktail Lounge, a new standalone concept, on Wednesday in Scottsdale. The opening will take place at 4222 N. Scottsdale Rd, just north of the steakhouse off Indian School Road. The drink selection will include wines, spirit and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Phoenix

Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US, with thousands relocating to the area yearly. Along with decent air conditioning, the Valley of the Sun's citizens will need a fast, reliable internet connection. If you're a newly arrived resident -- Phoenixite? Phoenician? -- or you've lived in Phoenix for some time now, it's worth looking at options in your area to ensure you're with the best internet provider for your needs.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Award-Winning Chef Opens New Restaurant in Town

Enjoy a world class meal at a new restaurant.Sebastian Comen Photography/Unsplash. For anyone that has been looking for a new fine dining experience in metro Phoenix, and maybe lounge out by a pool at the same time, a new restaurant has opened up inside the J.W. Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is here to satisfy those cravings.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased at QuikTrip in west Phoenix

PHOENIX – For the second time in less than a week, a Powerball ticket purchased at a Valley gas station hit for $50,000. The latest winner was sold at the QuikTrip at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix. The ticket matched four of the five white balls plus...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

PHOTOS: Biltmore penthouse that used to belong to John McCain sells for $6 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A piece of Arizona history in central Phenix is off the market. A penthouse that used to belong to the late Sen. John McCain sold for $6 million, according to Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The seller was Kelly Sands, a real estate investor and owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders. The unidentified buyer was represented by Mason Blake and Stephen Villabona of PADLAB, a real estate brokerage in Old Town Scottsdale.
PHOENIX, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Redevelopment of the Iconic Papago Plaza in South Scottsdale Takes Shape

Papago Plaza is Last Major Gateway Intersection in Scottsdale to be Redeveloped. Scottsdale, Arizona --- The redevelopment of the iconic mixed-use Papago Plaza, recognizable to many long-time area residents for its Pueblo-style design dating to the 1960s, is taking shape as the area’s demographics are growing and the plaza generates strong interest with multiple offers from restaurateurs and retailers.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
sports360az.com

ASU Softball Hires Megan Bartlett as Head Coach

Coming off a national No. 8 seed and Super Regional appearance in 2022, the Arizona State softball team has hired Megan Bartlett as their next head coach. Bartlett served as a Texas Longhorns assistant coach for the 2021 & 2022 seasons. Previously, she spent five years as the Ball State head coach. In her time with the Cardinals, she led the program to a 141-108 record.
TEMPE, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 private pools to rent near Phoenix starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort Photo courtesy of Swimply.comSurrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.Location: Phoenix.Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.2. Salt water pool with iconic views Photo courtesy of Swimply.comEnjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.Location: Paradise Valley.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 10 guests allowed. Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.3. All-inclusive paradise Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.Location: Gilbert.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler pub serves up authentic Irish fare

Since opening in March 2003, Fibber Magees in Chandler has been the East Valley’s destination place for anyone in search of an authentic Irish pub and fare. “One of the reasons we feel we can claim to be authentic is we got some Irish ownership,” bragged owner and General Manager Matt Brennan, one of four managing partners.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Rain, dust, wind pelt metro Phoenix during first major storm of monsoon season

PHOENIX — The first major storm of the monsoon season arrived Thursday in metro Phoenix, bringing with it rain, wind and dust. Some areas of north Phoenix received .39 inches of rain, while parts of Scottsdale got .16 inches and Mesa recorded .08 inches, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges.
PHOENIX, AZ

