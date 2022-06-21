Caesars Sportsbook opens with Guy Fieri restaurant

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed by pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now hoping the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond pandemic-related shutdowns.1. Ahwatukee Tropical Resort Photo courtesy of Swimply.comSurrounded by lush greenery, this tranquil pool can be either heated or chilled.Location: Phoenix.Cost: $45-$50 per hour for up to five guests ($6 per hour, per guest after five guests).Details: Up to 47 guests allowed.2. Salt water pool with iconic views Photo courtesy of Swimply.comEnjoy views of both Camelback and the cityscape at this luxe Mediterranean pad.Location: Paradise Valley.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 10 guests allowed. Yes, but: You can book additional guests for the fee listed above.3. All-inclusive paradise Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this lively suburban oasis with tropical landscaping.Location: Gilbert.Cost: $60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Details: Up to 50 guests allowed.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO