Marion County, KS

Police: Kansas driver speeding with pot, meth in vehicle

 2 days ago
MARION COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after midnight early Tuesday, police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 56 near...

KSNT News

Drug investigation in Abilene nets two arrests

DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-month long investigation in Dickinson County has resulted in two drug-related arrests on Thursday. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, at 6 p.m. on June 22 in the 700 block of NW 8th St. they were joined by members of the Abilene Police Department who took […]
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

2 accused of distribution after drugs found at Abilene home

DICKINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after a two month investigation. Just after 6p.m. Wednesday, members of the Dickinson County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement unit with the assistance of Abilene Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 Block of NW Tenth Street in Abilene, according to a media release.
ABILENE, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in motorcycle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County. A 2006 Suzuki motorcycle driven by 35-year-old Shawn Glass of Derby southbound on Greenwich Road, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. The motorcycle traveled through the T-intersection at 71st Street South, left the roadway...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police: Van possibly linked to disappearance of Kansas man

Police are looking for information concerning a Chevrolet Express van they believe is connected to the disappearance of a Salina man. On Saturday, the Salina Police Department announced that it was investigating the disappearance of Nathan Philip Thompson, 44, of Salina, who hadn't been seen in approximately a week. Police noted that Thompson was being considered a missing endangered person.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

KBI: Investigation of Junction City PD will take month or longer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it will be at least a month before they finish their investigation into alleged wrong doing by Junction City Police Dept. personnel. 13 NEWS reached out to the KBI for an update on the case Thursday. As previously reported, KBI...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KWCH.com

DA: Text messaging scandal led to dozens of dropped criminal cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dozens of criminal cases were dropped because of a text-messaging scandal among Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies and Wichita police officers, Eyewitness News confirmed. The City of Wichita on Thursday, learned more about the impact of racist and homophobic text messages among officers. Wichita’s police review...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police: Kan. man fired gun that struck boy in another room

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accidental shooting that injured a 10-year-old Kansas boy. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting call at a home in the 3300 block of South Fern in Wichita, according to Officer Paul Cruz. At the home, police contacted...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

2nd suspect charged in Wichita double murder on Super Bowl Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old man in connection to a double homicide in southeast Wichita in February. Justin Macormac was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond was set at $1 million.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

KBI investigation will extend for awhile

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it will be at least a month before they finish their investigation into alleged wrong doing by Junction City Police Dept. personnel. 13 NEWS reached out to the KBI for an update on the case Thursday. As previously reported, KBI...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Andover residents on alert after neighborhood ducks killed

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - An Andover neighborhood is on high alert after residents say someone has been killing ducks in their pond. They said it happened twice in the past few weeks near 159th Street and Kellogg. People in the neighborhood are understandably upset. One woman who spoke with Eyewitness...
ANDOVER, KS
KSNT News

Banned fireworks addressed by Kansas sheriff

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas sheriff is reminding local residents about firework safety and potential punishments that may follow when certain statutes are broken. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook on Thursday regarding accepted fireworks for Lyon County. The fireworks laws that residents of unincorporated areas of Lyon County are encouraged […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos June 21-23

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photo are unavailable. Ubaldo Ramierez, Driving under the influence of drugs / alcohol, Failure to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police search for pie thieves

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help identifying two suspected pie thieves. Police say, around 1:30 a.m. on May 23, the pair broke into a restaurant in the 4300 block of W. Maple and stole several pies. They arrived and left in a silver 4-door vehicle with front bumper damage and a loud exhaust.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas couple killed when pickup truck crashes near Milford Lake

WAKEFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people were killed when an out-of-control pickup truck hit a bridge and overturned west of Milford Lake. The accident happened at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday about 7.5 miles southeast of Wakefield in Clay County. The patrol reports a Dodge Ram was heading north on County Line Road near 2nd Road when the driver lost control. The pickup then hit a bridge and rolled before coming to rest in a ditch.
WAKEFIELD, KS
JC Post

15-year-old pilot hospitalized after glider crash in Kansas

RENO COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 L-23 Super Blanik glider piloted by a 15-year-old from Tulsa was making a turn toward the runway at the Sunflower Aerodrome Airport, 916East Red Rock Road in Yoder.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

