The 2022 Marinette County Breakfast on the Farm is being hosted by the Finger Family Farm. They are a 5th generation dairy farm that is owned and operated by Jack and Nancy Finger along with Phil and Laura and their four children. Laura Finger says, “many moons ago the dairy promotions committee was looking for host farms and while it wasn’t right, at the time, looking ahead to 2022, I realized that our family farm was going to have a 150-year anniversary and I thought it would be a really great time to host Marinette County Breakfast on the Farm.”

MARINETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO