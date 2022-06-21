ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Road closure on 21st Street due to broken fire hydrant

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 2 days ago

Update: 21st Street is now open but the traffic lights are out.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a road closure in the downtown area on 21st Street, between L and M streets due to a broken fire hydrant, a Kern County Fire Department spokesperson said.

A vehicle took out a fire hydrant and there are no injuries, the spokesperson said.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

KGET

Ridgecrest man struck by lightning while walking with child, dog

A man is in the hospital after getting struck by lightning Wednesday morning in Ridgecrest, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. Officials said a man in his 30s was walking his dog and pushing his child on a stroller on South Norma Street near West Bowman Road when a lightning bolt hit the top of […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Temporary lane reduction on Truxtun Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The eastbound side of Truxtun Avenue between D and H streets will be reduced to one lane between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the City of Bakersfield. The city says it will be installing a new cross gutter on Truxtun at G street, which may […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

6 years since the devastating Erskine Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday marks six years since the Erskine Fire broke out in the Kern River Valley. This is the biggest fire in Kern County history and it burned down 285 structures and killed two people. Dry brush and dead trees left behind from California’s historic five year drought provided fuel for the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Garces Circle fenced off for renovations, repairs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An area in Bakersfield where the homeless population sets up encampments has been fenced up for renovations. The Garces Circle is currently undergoing renovation by Clean California. Temporary fences were put up around the landmark and the state has left signs reading “No trespassing is allowed.” The city has been given […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Heat wave to settle over Kern into next week

Today, we said goodbye to the wild weather, and officially welcomed the first heat wave of the summer season. We’ve still got some monsoonal moisture leftover in the eastern part of Kern County, allowing for thunderstorm activity earlier in the day. Starting Thursday, we begin to dry out, and hot conditions will continue to dominate […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern Route 91 survivors to gather on 5th anniversary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting are gathering to share stories of resilience. On Oct. 1, 2017, 58 people died and more than 850 were hurt when a gunman opened fire on concert-goers at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas. Two more later died, bringing the total number […]
