Road closure on 21st Street due to broken fire hydrant

Update: 21st Street is now open but the traffic lights are out.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a road closure in the downtown area on 21st Street, between L and M streets due to a broken fire hydrant, a Kern County Fire Department spokesperson said.

A vehicle took out a fire hydrant and there are no injuries, the spokesperson said.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

