Road closure on 21st Street due to broken fire hydrant
Update: 21st Street is now open but the traffic lights are out.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a road closure in the downtown area on 21st Street, between L and M streets due to a broken fire hydrant, a Kern County Fire Department spokesperson said.
A vehicle took out a fire hydrant and there are no injuries, the spokesperson said.
Avoid the area if possible.
