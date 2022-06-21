ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Bleacher Report suggests provocative 49ers trade (not the Jimmy Garoppolo one)

By Peter Panacy
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYeah, the 49ers should trade Jimmy Garoppolo. But what if they engineered another interesting trade before Week 1 as Bleacher Report suggests?. Bleacher Report is suggesting the San Francisco 49ers trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the Carolina Panthers as part of a series breaking down the one trade each team should...

ninernoise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Tennessee State
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reacts To His Retirement Decision

Rob Gronkowski has called it a career. The all-time great announced today that he's retiring from the National Football League. It ends a legendary career. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their defensive line by adding a veteran to the mix this Tuesday. The AFC North franchise has signed veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi knows the AFC North well. He's now played for the Steelers, Bengals and Browns, leaving the Ravens...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
George Kittle
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski comeback prediction

Tom Brady had a funny response to the prediction from Rob Gronkowski’s agent about what it could take for the tight end to come out of retirement. Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Gronk, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 33-year-old returns to the NFL in the future. He predicted that, if Brady called Gronk during the season about a possible return, Gronk would be interested.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Panthers#Titans#American Football#Bleacher Report#The Cleveland Browns#The New England Patriot
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To League's Deshaun Watson Statement

The NFL has released a statement to address Tuesday's development concerning Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. "Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy. Today's development refers to Tony Buzbee's statement he released on Tuesday. The statement says all but four...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 Second-Year QB Has "No Shot" In 2022

Dan Orlovsky thinks that one young quarterback doesn't have a chance heading into the 2022 season. He listed three of the top 10 NFL teams that spent the most amount of money on their supporting casts before getting to the Chicago Bears. The Bears only spent $52 million on their...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

There's A New No. 1 Overall Recruiter For 2023 Class

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has taken over the top spot as the No. 1 recruiter for the 2023 class, per 247Sports. This title is well-earned. In each of the last three days, the Buckeyes assistant has landed three of the nation's top wide receiver recruits. Five-star wideout...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed Free Agent On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns added another linebacker to their depth chart just a month before training camp. On Tuesday, the Browns officially announced the signing of Dakota Allen. Allen, 26, is a former seventh round pick out of Texas Tech. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55 years old

The Baltimore Ravens are mourning the loss of a franchise legend on Wednesday after it was reported that Tony Siragusa had passed away at age 55. TMZ Sports broke the news of Siragusa’s death, having confirmed the news through former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis. NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, […] The post Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55 years old appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

261K+
Followers
494K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy