ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

San Joaquin Co. detectives look to identify items in effort to solve cold cases

ABC10
ABC10
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Investigations Unit is looking to identify a number of items to solve cold cases from decades ago. Unsolved potential murder/missing persons cases from...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

Sacramento law enforcement recover 5 pounds of crystal meth during bust

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area law enforcement agencies joined together in searching two locations in Sacramento and West Sacramento that resulted in the seizure of five pounds of crystal meth, a ghost gun, three handguns and $50,000 in cash. The searches were conducted on June 21, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Deputies investigating shooting in north Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has been hospitalized after being shot at his apartment complex Thursday morning on Ashcroft Avenue in Sacramento County. The suspect arrived at the apartment complex at 7:20 a.m. and had a conversation with the victim before shooting him twice according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect injured in Alameda Co. police shooting

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot by an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Thursday morning. ACSO said the man attempted to run deputies over before he was shot. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Lupine Way in unincorporated Hayward for suspicious activity. The reporting party said […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Shooting Investigation Underway At Sacramento County Apartment Complex

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — An apartment complex in Sacramento County has been taped off as authorities investigate a shooting Thursday morning. Shooting investigation 4500 Block of Ashcroft Ave. @sacsheriff on scene and apartment complex blocked off. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/vwTqUYEAjo — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 23, 2022 The scene is along the 4500 block of Ashcroft Avenue. Deputies have confirmed that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Investigators believe the alleged shooter is known to the victim and took off in a car. No description of the suspect has been released.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man seen shooting gun while hanging out of car window arrested in San Joaquin County

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested 20-year-old Jerome Ward on suspicion of assaulting someone with a firearm and other gun-related charges.  The sheriff’s office said it received several calls regarding a car chase and a shooting in Mountain House near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Callers reported […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Modesto Arby’s, Wienerschnitzel Burglaries Arrested

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect in pair of burglaries at Modesto-area fast food restaurants has been arrested. Modesto police say the first burglary happened at the Wienerschnitzel along McHenry Avenue on June 14. The second burglary happened on June 20 at the Arby’s on Standiford Avenue. Exactly how much was stolen in the burglaries is unclear. Detectives have since been able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Waterford/Modesto resident James Werner. Police arrested Werner earlier this week. Live video feeds at the Modesto Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center helped officers zero-in on Werner, police say.
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cold Case#Missing Person#California Lawmakers#San Joaquin Co
FOX40

Arrest made in Placer County homicide of Sacramento man

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrest in connection with a March 20 homicide on Palladay Road. Sopheap Om, 44, of Stockton was arrested as a suspect in the homicide of Fred Cornacchioli, 53, of Sacramento on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane in Elverta, according to […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

17-year-old arrested on weapons charges in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — During a traffic stop in Stockton on Wednesday a 17-yeard-old male was arrested for weapons charges, according to the Stockton Police Department. The traffic stop occurred at San Joaquin Street and Fifth Street where officers found two loaded handguns, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS Sacramento

Arrests Made In Separate Violent Assaults At El Pescadero Park In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Two arrests were made this week in connection to two separate violent assaults that occurred just weeks apart at the same Tracy park. Aaron James Mears, 28, was arrested Tuesday as the suspect in a June 2 assault at El Pescadero Park that left a man in critical condition, the Tracy Police Department said. The victim in that assault was a 43-year-old Tracy resident who was hospitalized for several days but has since been released. Mears was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on an attempted murder charge. On Wednesday, Tracy police announced the arrest of Deandre Goodman, 27,...
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Modesto, San Jose Homicides Dead After Being Shot By Police

MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say the suspect in a homicide in both Modesto and San Jose on Tuesday has died after he was shot by police. The Modesto Police Department said, around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile called 911 to report that their mom had been shot. A woman with gunshot wounds was then found by officers outside of a home. That woman – later identified as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales – was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Wednesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had led California Highway Patrol...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Man suspected of assaulting another man in Tracy park arrested

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Following a search of more than 40 rooms at a Motel 6 in Tracy, the Tracy Police Department said they arrested a man suspected of assaulting another man at El Pescadero Park on June 20. A 32-year-old Tracy man was attacked at 2:20 a.m. on June 20 at El Pescadero Park […]
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Metro Fire: One shot after argument on Ashcroft Avenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metro Fire and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one person was shot in Sacramento around 7 a.m. this morning. The sheriff’s office said the shooting started as a verbal argument between two men at an apartment on Ashcroft Avenue. The victim, who lives at the apartment complex, was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Traffic Crash on Sunrise Boulevard [Rancho Cordova, CA]

Car Accident on Gold Country Boulevard Killed One Woman, Man Injured. The accident happened on Sunrise and Gold Country Boulevard just before 2:00 p.m., following reports of a car colliding with a tree. Upon arrival, paramedics located the driver and one passenger suffering from various injuries. Eventually, medical responders transported...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Sacramento Man

ELVERTA (CBS13) – A Stockton woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sacramento man in Placer County. Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office say, back on March 20, deputies responded to a service call on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane. There, deputies found a bleeding man lying on the street. That man, later identified as 53-year-old Sacramento resident Fred Cornacchioli, was rushed to the hospital but soon died from his injuries. Exactly how Cornacchioli was injured is unclear, but the sheriff’s office has since announced that 44-year-old Stockton resident Sopheap Om had been arrested in connection to homicide. Investigators are still seeking information on the case. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Ex-boyfriend drove from San Jose, killed Modesto mother of 2, family says

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a double homicide is dead after being shot by San Jose police following an hours-long standoff on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect shot and killed a man in San Jose before traveling to Modesto where he shot and killed 29-year-old Michelle Gonzales on Tuesday night. Detectives are now […]
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy