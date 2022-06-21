San Joaquin Co. detectives look to identify items in effort to solve cold cases

TRACY (CBS13) — Two arrests were made this week in connection to two separate violent assaults that occurred just weeks apart at the same Tracy park. Aaron James Mears, 28, was arrested Tuesday as the suspect in a June 2 assault at El Pescadero Park that left a man in critical condition, the Tracy Police Department said. The victim in that assault was a 43-year-old Tracy resident who was hospitalized for several days but has since been released. Mears was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on an attempted murder charge. On Wednesday, Tracy police announced the arrest of Deandre Goodman, 27,...

