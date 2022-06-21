ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

By Court Records
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrenon D. Denfeld, 24, Manitowoc, possess w/Intent-THC Second and Subsequent Offense on 1/5/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Sixty...

www.seehafernews.com

WISN

Judge orders three doctors to evaluate Morgan Geyser

WAUKESHA, Wis. — One of the two girls who stabbed their sixth-grade classmate nearly to death in Waukesha's Slender Man case in 2014 is asking to be released from a mental institution. Both attackers were found not guilty of attempted homicide by reason of mental disease. Anissa Weier received...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Manitowoc teacher 'upskirting' allegations, Sheboygan charges

A Sheboygan man who is a Manitowoc middle school math teacher is on leave as officials sort through more than 1,100 inappropriate images of children prosecutors say were found on his phone. Court documents say he told officials all men have urges and "you know how you get around beautiful girls."
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Steven Avery moved to medium security prison in Wisconsin

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Steven Avery has been moved from a maximum security prison to a medium security prison in Wisconsin. Department of Corrections records show on June 21, Avery was moved from Waupun Correctional Institution to Fox Lake Correctional Institution. Attorney Kathleen Zellner says the defense team made the request.
FOX LAKE, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
whbl.com

Manitowoc Police Conducting Death Investigation

Police in Manitowoc are trying to find out what led to the death of a 27-year-old male. Manitowoc Police Captain Peter McGinty says his department along with Manitowoc Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 200 Block of Maritime Drive at around 9 O’clock last Friday morning on the report of an unresponsive person in the water of Manitowoc Harbor. They recovered the body of a 27-year-old Manitowoc man from the water and have not determined the cause of death.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Omro police chief credits citizen tip for stopping "next mass shooter"

Although the humidity will make a bit more uncomfortable, the heat index will only be a couple degrees higher than the actual air temperature. If Roe is struck down, Wisconsin's abortion ban passed 173 years ago is still on the books. Local reactions to Supreme Court gun ruling. Updated: 8...
OMRO, WI
seehafernews.com

Motorcyclist Identity Who Dies in Sheboygan County Accident Released

Sheboygan County Authorities have released the name of the 63-year-old West Bend man, who died following a motorcycle accident yesterday in The Town of Wilson. A preliminary investigation indicates that David John Christophersen was travelling northbound on I-43 at Weeden Creek Road around 9:30 a.m. when he changed lanes, striking a guardrail, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Woman Sentenced for Buying Gun Used in Fond du Lac Murder

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The woman who bought the gun used in a Fond du Lac murder was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison. Callie Bender, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of straw purchasing of a firearm. She was also placed on extended supervision for three years by Judge Dale English.
FOND DU LAC, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - June 21 & 22, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, June 21 & Wednesday, June 22, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Police: Teacher Used Phone to Take Photos of Girls in Class

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A middle school teacher suspected of taking inappropriate photos of girls in his classroom was arrested after allegedly taking photos of teenage girls on a beach. A probable cause document gives more details on the allegations against Gregory Melin, 36. Melin teaches seventh and eighth...
MANITOWOC, WI
whby.com

Trial date set in East River Trail attack case

GREEN BAY, Wis–An October 24th trial date is set for a teenager accused of attacking a woman along the East River Trail in De Pere. Miles Cruz is charged in Brown County Court with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, First Degree Sexual Assault, Kidnapping, Strangulation, and Reckless Endangerment. Cruz...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Sheriff’s ask for help locating missing bike from Allouez

VILLAGE OF ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a bike taken from a home in Allouez. According to authorities, on June 20 around 11:34 p.m., a resident had their vehicle and bike stolen. At this time, the vehicle has been located, but the bike has not. The bike is described as a small black 2020 Yeti SB100 mountain bike.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

More Details Released on Lake Michigan Drowning Victim

Manitowoc Police have released more information in regard to the recovery of a body from Lake Michigan last Friday morning. Captain Pete McGinty says they, along with Manitowoc Fire and Rescue personnel, responded just before 9 a.m. to an address in the 200 block of Maritime Drive for a report of an unresponsive person in The Manitowoc Harbor.
MANITOWOC, WI

