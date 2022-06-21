ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger plane catches fire after landing at Miami International Airport

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago

MIAMI — A passenger plane caught fire after landing at Miami International Airport Tuesday.

Red Air Flight 203 was arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic around 5:30 p.m. when it caught fire after the nose landing gear collapsed, according to WSVN and The Associated Press.

The MD-82 hit at least one communication tower and veered off the runway and then caught fire, according to the news station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9JVc_0gHqVstp00
Plane catches fire after landing at Miami airport A Red Air plane that caught fire after the front landing gear collapsed upon landing is seen at Miami International Airport in Miami, after arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Pedro Portal/AP)

Images from the scene showed the plane covered with foam used by firefighters.

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three of them were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press. Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal.

The Miami-Dade Fire Department dispatched over two dozen units to the scene, according to WPLG.

RED Air is an air transport company that began operation in late 2021 in the Dominican Republic, according to its website.

The aircraft in the incident is over 30 years old according to global flight tracking service Flightradar24.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate the incident the agency said on Twitter Tuesday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

