Family grieves man killed in fatal hit-and-run

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — The family of a 42-year-old Idaho man, who was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month, is still grieving weeks after the tragic incident.

Washington state patrol was called to that scene on June 2 around 12:30 am. They say Jerry Bolland was on his way from his home in Idaho Falls to visit family in Washington. He was on I-205, just south of the 134th St. exit in Salmon Creek when he pulled onto the shoulder of the highway to change his tire. A driver veered onto the shoulder, hit Jerry and continued on.

Jerry was taken to the hospital. His aunt, Lori Bolland Embree, said he died nine hours later. She said not knowing who killed him is slowing down the family’s grieving process and that one of the hardest parts of all this is knowing he laid on the highway suffering.

“Nobody should have to do that,” Bolland Embree said. “Nobody should have to have that level of trauma happen to them and then be alone for God knows how long before somebody else came to help.”

Bolland Embree says Jerry was conscious when paramedics arrived and he was even able to talk to them. She also said she often wonders if Jerry would have survived had that driver stayed to help.

