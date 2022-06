The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, revoking the constitutional right to an abortion that has been in place for nearly 50 years. The 5-4 decision clears the way for dozens of states, including Utah, to ban or restrict the practice, putting the country into uncharted political, legal, social and medical territory. Five of the court’s six justices voted in the majority, while Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s liberal justices in opposing the decision.

UTAH STATE ・ 50 MINUTES AGO