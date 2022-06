Bonita Springs’ 34135 zip code is ranked 20th in Opendoor’s Mid-Year Hottest Zips of 2022, which tracked the top neighborhoods attracting homebuyers across the country. The zip code with a population of 37,315 and a land area of 36 miles has boundaries of just north of Coconut Road, U.S. 41 to the west, just south of Bonita Beach Road to the south and as far east as Bonita National Golf & Country Club. Winter Garden and San Antonio zip codes rank just ahead of Bonita Springs while zip codes in Clarksville, Tennessee; Celebration, Yukon, Oklahoma; New Braunfels, Texas and Loganville, Georgia make up the top 5.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO