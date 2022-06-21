ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South Carolina recognizes Confederate Memorial Day, but not Juneteenth

By Kaci Jones
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJVaV_0gHqS6AB00

SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Federal offices were closed Monday for Juneteenth the first anniversary it has been recognized as a national holiday.

A new Gallup poll shows about six in 10 U.S. adults say they know “a lot” or “some” about the Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth marks the official day — June 19, 1865 — that slavery ended in the United States more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth celebrations take place around Charlotte

Word of freedom traveled slow, it took Union soldiers two years to deliver the message to more than 250,000 slaves in Galveston, Texas freeing the last enslaved Africans in America.

In North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper issued a proclamation acknowledging Juneteenth as an “opportunity to reflect, rejoice, and work toward a brighter future as we continue to address racial injustices in our society today.”

The governor stopped short of making Juneteenth an official North Carolina holiday. Instead, Cooper granted a floating holiday that state workers can choose to use on Juneteenth or any other day with supervisor approval.

Like North Carolina, South Carolina state offices remain open on Juneteenth, but Gov. Henry McMaster has not issued a proclamation.

South Carolina state legislature passed a law earlier this year that grants workers a floating holiday to choose to take Juneteenth or another day off in place of Confederate Memorial Day.

South Carolina state offices are closed on May 10 for Confederate Memorial Day, marking the day Confederate General Stonewall Jackson died and Union forces in Georgia captured Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

South Carolina Representative Marvin Pendarvis from House District 113 says the acknowledgment of people who fought to keep slavery, but not the day all slaves became free demonstrates a pattern in the state.

“Some of the first slaves to step foot in this country came through the Port of Charleston, so there’s a certain history about this state,” Rep. Pendarvis said. “There’s always been this tortured past as to acknowledging the full story, especially when it comes to African people being here and not only acknowledging it but telling the full story.”

Rep. Pendarvis pointed out that SC was the last state to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2000. Before that, workers had a choice to take that day off or any Confederate Holiday.

“There’s a lot of push and pull when it comes to trying to deal with these holidays and to get some of my colleagues to understand that this is part of the American story,” Representative Pendarvis said.

There is a bill in SC legislature that would make Juneteenth a state holiday. The latest action in the House referred the bill to the Judiciary committee. There’s no word on whether the bill would make it to the floor for a vote, but Rep. Pendarvis says he is a part of an effort with the SC Legislative Black Caucus and others to make it happen.

“Less than a month from now, we will be celebrating the Fourth of July. There will be a lot of talk and fireworks and red, white, and blue for the independence of our country in 1776, but that independence was not realized by everyone,” Rep. Pendarvis said. “So there’s a lot of frustration when it comes to African people, especially African Americans in this country, and getting the proper recognition that our people deserve. That’s why I’ve been pushing and we’ll continue to push and continue to lean on our colleagues to understand what’s right.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 75

Pat Simmons
2d ago

And!! Still same old Shi. SC Governor has been letting us know where & what he is,just put on the HOOD already wear it to work,people get out and VOTE 🗳!!!

Reply(17)
28
Monte Truitt
1d ago

slavery still exists world wide.until you stop it, I don't care what happened to your ancestors or mine either for that matter. I'm too busy trying to live my life the best I can with out excuses.THERE IS NOT A RACE ON THIS PLANET THAT HAS NEVER BEEN A SLAVE!!

Reply
13
Nija Holley
2d ago

it's time to stop spending money with these people and show them who really makes this country possible. Stop trying to play us like we are not needed.

Reply(4)
18
Related
FOX Carolina

NCWRC: Fish for free in North Carolina on July 4

RALEIGH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On July 4, anglers of any age or residency status will be allowed to fish without a license in North Carolina, according to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The agency said the Free Fishing Day is an annual event that allows all North Carolinians to fish...
HOBBIES
News19 WLTX

Does the Supreme Court ruling on guns affect South Carolinians?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Does the Supreme Court ruling striking down the New York gun law affect South Carolina?. The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down a restrictive gun law in New York that would ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets. The decision affects approximately a quarter of the US population that live in states that have similar gun legislation. South Carolina is not one of those states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBTW News13

Cunningham seeks age limit for ‘geriatric’ politicians in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Joe Cunningham is proposing an age limit for South Carolina politicians — a cap that would cut off the 75-year-old incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster — and making a veiled argument that even fellow Democrats like President Joe Biden are staying “in office way past their prime.” “Our country and our […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Report: North Carolina more patriotic than South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Carolinians are more patriotic than their counterparts to the south, according to data released by WalletHub on Monday. North Carolina ranked 17th on the list, with South Carolina following at 26th. Alaska, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota and Oregon were ranked as the top five, respectfully, with Arkansas coming in […]
POLITICS
wpde.com

North and South Carolina Senators react after passing of bipartisan gun reform bill

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The U.S. Senate has passed a major gun reform bill for the first time in decades. The bill which tightens background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21, closes the so called "boyfriend loophole," provides funding for states that pass red flag laws, and provides funding for school safety and mental health programs, passed in the Senate by a 65-33.
NORTH, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson: Supreme Court gun decision is right move

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson supports the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Thursday regarding concealed carry, according to an announcement from his office. “This ruling simply upholds the Second Amendment and the Constitution, which doesn’t require someone to demonstrate a special need to be able to defend themselves and their family,” […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Jefferson Davis
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Stonewall Jackson
Person
Roy Cooper
News19 WLTX

Nursing director in South Carolina admits lying about fake vaccination cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former nursing director pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to federal agents in South Carolina about providing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Tammy Hudson McDonald, who worked at a PruittHealth skilled nursing facility last summer, filled out cards for people she knew had not received the vaccine, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, FBI, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina receiving $20.5K in Carnival settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will receive $20,500 as part of a $1.25 million settlement from Carnival Cruise Line following a 2019 data breach, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six states have received part of a settlement from the Florida-based business. Information was stolen about 2,259 South Carolinians, who have […]
ECONOMY
The Island Connection

South Carolina Shrimp Harvest Fully Opens

After a cool spring in South Carolina, the majority of white shrimp in coastal waters have reproduced – and officials at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have given the go ahead for shrimp season to open in full. Commercial shrimp trawling opened in all legal South Carolina waters at 8 a.m. on June 1. The trawling season in Georgia waters opened at the same time. Shrimping season in South Carolina typically starts in spring with the opening of a small subset of waters, called provisional areas, that allow shrimpers to take advantage of the harvest offshore while still protecting the majority of shrimp that have yet to spawn. South Carolina’s provisional areas opened on April 18 this year. The remainder of the harvest area is much larger and opened in full on June 1.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate Memorial Day#Confederate Soldiers#Gallup#Union#Africans
News19 WLTX

South Carolina announces plans for opioid settlement funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will receive settlement funds from its lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson and other pharmaceutical companies. The state will start collecting that money as soon as this year. These funds are a result of the South Carolina Attorney General's Office filing suit for the companies'...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina group supports bipartisan gun bill

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A state advocacy group is hoping that greater attention will lead to movement on gun laws. “Cause at this point it’s not a matter of if it’s going to happen, it’s a matter of when it’s going to happen,” said Caitlin Czeh, who survived the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting. Czeh […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

53K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy