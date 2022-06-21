ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Journey tribute band headlines Concert on the Common

By Jason O. Boyd, Henry Hinton, Inner Banks Media
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0mF8_0gHqRjLM00

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The fourth Concert on the Common for this season is scheduled for Thursday night featuring the Journey tribute band Trial by Fire.

The band is led by singer Ernie Shepherd who has been heralded as a Steve Perry soundalike.  Perry is the legendary original singer of the band Journey.  The concert series is presented by the radio stations of Inner Banks Media at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater at the Greenville Town Common.

Trial by Fire pays tribute to one of the top bands in American history during their show as they perform all of Journey’s popular songs including their blockbuster hit

Don’t Stop Believin’ plus Wheel in the Sky, Lights, Separate Ways, Who’s Cryin’ Now, Open Arms, I’ll Be Alright Without You and Faithfully among many others.

“We’ve had such success with tribute bands which play songs that our audience knows and loves so we’re excited for Trial By Fire’s first appearance at our concert series”, said Henry Hinton, president of Inner Banks Media.  “Journey had so many hits and the audience will be able to sing along all night”.

The show starts at 6 pm and will conclude around 8:15.  Coolers are prohibited.  Beer and wine will be available from Carolina Eagle Distributing and served by the Greenville Junior League.  There will be multiple food truck choices lining First Street which will start serving at 5:30 pm.

This is the first of two weeks in a row for the concert series as the rescheduled appearance of Chicago Rewired, the Chicago Tribute Band will appear next Thursday, June 30.  They were scheduled earlier this year but the show was a rainout.

Inner Banks Media stations blanket eastern NC including 107.9 WNCT, 103.7 WTIB, 94.3 The Game, Groovin’ Oldies 97.9/94.1 and 96.3 WRHT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Everclear band to play in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to rock. On July 2, the band Everclear will be playing at the Lime Light in Jacksonville. The band will be playing to support its 30th-anniversary tour and celebrate their debut album being on digital platforms. The event will be featuring other guests like Fastball and The Nixons. To […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Farmville museum to host Music in the Park

FARMVILLE N.C. (WITN) -A museum in Farmville is set to host a free concert Thursday night. The Music at the Park event will be at the May Museum Thursday night from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The concert, which is hosted by the Friends of the May Museum will feature...
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

Concert on the Common series continues Thursday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina city will continue it’s summer concert series Thursday night. Starting at 6:00 p.m. Trial by Fire, a Journey tribute band will perform on the Town Common in Uptown Greenville. The concert is free to attend and anyone is welcome to come even pets,...
GREENVILLE, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Elliott Ambrose

In contrast to his classmates, Plymouth native Elliott Ambrose makes his living, not on land but at sea, as a charter and commercial fisherman for Corolla Bait & Tackle. The son of Laura and the late Greg Ambrose, Elliott grew up in the great outdoors and largely gained an appreciation for hunting and fishing from his father.
PLYMOUTH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Ross Orthodontics takes Game 1 in City Championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Turns out the Greenville Little League City Championship was decided on Wednesday and confirmed on Thursday. Ross Orthodontics (16-10), the North State champions, scored three runs in Wednesday’s game before rain halted play. When play resumed Thursday, Ross held on for a 4-1 victory over Tar Heel champion Truist (24-2) in […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 23 – 26, 2022

Jack “Cheddar” Durham, member of the Trent Woods Garden Club, presented 20 exotic pepper plants to Town Clerk Holly Willis for First Responders. – Adam Hill Band at Bootleggers and Barrels, 417 S Front St. – BokaNinas Pacific Island Fusion at Brewery 99, 1014 Pollock St. Friday:. –...
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Perry
WNCT

New restaurant focusing on sushi coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – How can something so small, taste so unique? Get ready to tempt your tastebuds. A new restaurant focusing on sushi is coming to Greenville in mid-July called Q-Sushi. Restaurant owner Daniel Wu and crew have been busy with preparations for the new business. In this video, he details what made him […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks win in dramatic fashion in bottom of 9th

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Abimelec Ortiz’s solo home run to right-center field with one out in the bottom of the ninth enabled the Down East Wood Ducks to beat the Carolina Mudcats, 3-2, on Thursday at Grainger Stadium. The win prevented the Mudcats (34-32) from clinching the first-half Carolina League North title. The Mudcats needed […]
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Angela Swindell, 46; service June 25

Angela Dawn Swindell, 46, of Newport, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Grimesland. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25th, officiated by Pastor Dennis Evans. The family will receive friends and hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Angela’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
NEWPORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Band#Inner Banks Media#American#Journey
newbernnow.com

Celebration of Craven County Commissioner Johnnie Sampson, Jr. Day

Members of the community joined the Sampson family to celebrate Craven County Commissioner Johnnie Sampson, Jr. Day on May 28, 2022, at Union Point Park in New Bern, NC. Commissioner Sampson’s wife, the Rev. Ethel Belle Sampson presented the Spoken Word:. Alderwoman Jameesha Harris reads the proclamation:. Did we...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks need just one hit to defeat Mudcats

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One hit was all the Down East Wood Ducks needed to defeat the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday night. Daniel Mateo’s solo homer in the fourth proved to be the Wood Ducks’ only hit of the night. Meanwhile, Emiliano Teodo and Jose Corniell held the Mudcats to three hits as the Wood […]
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
thewashingtondailynews.com

Washington High School hires new baseball coach

Will Tyson is the new head baseball coach at Washington High School. Tyson spent the last two seasons as the junior varsity head coach and the varsity pitching coach for head coach Lane Raper. Raper resigned after two seasons to focus on his duties as the Pam Pack athletic director.
WASHINGTON, NC
piratemedia1.com

Sheetz remodels to expand dining options, parking

In an effort to expand dining areas and options for customers, the convenience store company Sheetz, located at 1000 Charles Blvd., closed earlier this month for significant remodeling and is tentatively scheduled to reopen in Fall 2022. Sheetz is a convenience store made for people on the go, according to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy