Whether yellow jackets deserve their reputation as a menace depends a lot on how many close encounters you've had lately. But this much is true: If provoked, yellow jackets will sting — often over and over — and summon many friends to the fight. They can build nests that overwhelm porch chairs and fill the insides of abandoned cars. And now, thanks to mild winters and long, dry summers, people and yellow jackets will be seeing more of each other.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO