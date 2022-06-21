ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton, NJ

Southern NJ Forest Fire Is Mostly Contained; No Injuries

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA forest fire burning in southern New Jersey was 85% contained as of midday Tuesday, and firefighters were confident it would not spread beyond perimeter lines they had created. The fire in Wharton State Forest is believed to have been caused by an illegal, unattended campfire in the woods,...

US News and World Report

NTSB Investigating Central Texas Plane Crash That Killed 2

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday it is investigating a Central Texas plane crash that killed two people. Authorities say the small plane crashed near the airport in Kerrville at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Kerrville is located about 65 miles (105 km) northwest of San Antonio.
KERRVILLE, TX
US News and World Report

Heavy Rain Closes Roads in Parts of Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads. Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
US News and World Report

Officer Suspended for Off-Duty Actions at Abortion Protest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer accused of punching a woman at an abortion protest while he was off-duty was suspended from his job with pay Saturday while the Providence Police Department conducts a criminal investigation into his actions. Jennifer Rourke, Rhode Island Political Cooperative Chairwoman...
PROVIDENCE, RI
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Down in NJ, Around the Nation as Oil Prices Fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices are falling in New Jersey and around the nation due to lower crude oil prices and decreased demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.94, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.08 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
US News and World Report

The 15 Healthiest Communities in New Jersey

Ten of New Jersey’s counties land in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, including four that place in the top 100 overall and two that hold spots in the top 50. The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county...
US News and World Report

NC Doctor Indicted in Medical Equipment Scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina doctor has been indicted in connection with a scheme that defrauded federal programs of more than $11 million, a U.S. attorney said. Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, said in a news release that Sudipta Mazumder, 46, of Charlotte, is charged with six counts of making false statements relating to health care matters and a single count of health care fraud.
CHARLOTTE, NC
US News and World Report

Tennessee Man Charged With Killing Tenant in Machete Attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A rooming house manager has been charged with killing a tenant with a machete during an argument over parking, state prosecutors said. Leaford Anderson, 53, has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Edward Lee Brooks, the Shelby County district attorney's office said in a news release Thursday.
MEMPHIS, TN
US News and World Report

Wisconsin Doctors Halt Abortions Following Court Ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Doctors across Wisconsin immediately stopped providing abortions on Friday, turning away women in waiting rooms and calling to cancel pending appointments following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down its Roe v. Wade decision. The immediate halt to abortions came even as questions remained...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

The 10 Healthiest Communities in Massachusetts

Eight Massachusetts counties placed among the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with three ranked in the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and housing to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
US News and World Report

Smith Scores Twice, US Women Beat Colombia 3-0 in Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Sophia Smith scored twice in the second half and the U.S. women's national team beat Colombia 3-0 on Saturday night to extend its home unbeaten streak to 68 games. Taylor Kornieck added a late goal in her national team debut. On Tuesday night, the...
SANDY, UT

