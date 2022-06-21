ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

On Your Side: Sell stuff online? Know about this scam

By Ashley Reynolds
KYTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Scammers are not on vacation this summer. Make sure you know about this trick the next time you try to sell something online. A man from Springfield could have lost more than $2,000. Mike Sexton bought a vintage accordion to sell it. He put it...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 2

Thelma Thomas
2d ago

lol your very wise ,a few years ago a guy from California try that with my brother .he sent my brother a check and it was wrote 1500.00 more then what my brother wanted for his chopper bike.brother took to the bank and the bank said it look good but wont know for sure for about a week so my brother waited till the banker called him and he did 3 days later and said it wasnt good.my brother called up the guy and cuss him for all was worth and told him to get off his butt and get a job.

Reply
2
 

