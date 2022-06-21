On Your Side: Sell stuff online? Know about this scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In the hot summer months, it is natural for kids to want to play outside, and what better place to do that than the playground. While it is usually perfectly safe to go down the slide or climb the monkey bars, when the sun is beating down on playground equipment, it can heat to around 130 degrees and cause serious burns. The Battlefield Fire Protection District notes children don’t have the same reaction times that we do as adults. It can lag by a second or two, enough time for a burn to present itself. They urge parents to test out playground equipment with the back of their hands before letting their kids go and play. They also ask parents to remember that metal and plastic equipment can cause burns.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO