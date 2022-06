Kevin Holland has called for a showdown with Nate Diaz as the latter continues to push for one final fight in the UFC. The Nate Diaz saga has been ongoing for years now and with just one fight remaining on his current UFC deal, it seems as if the Stockton king is ready to move on to pastures new. Alas, he hasn’t been able to get a bout signed as of yet, with there seemingly being some difficulties between the two parties.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO