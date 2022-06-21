ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warden SD to offer free meals

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
 2 days ago

WARDEN — The Warden School District announced on Tuesday that it will serve free meals to all children 18 and younger from the end of June through early August.

In an announcement, the WSD said two meals each day will be served in the district’s cafeteria at 101 W. Beck Way in Warden on weekdays beginning Tuesday, June 28 through Thursday, Aug. 4, with breakfast served at 7:50-8:20 a.m. and lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Funding for the summertime meal program is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under the National School Lunch Program.

For more information, contact WSD Food Service Director Paulie Wixom at 509-349-2366, ext. 1450.

Columbia Basin Herald

