Ousmane Dieng's basketball career in Manhattan was over in a New York minute. With the 11th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected French-born Ousmane Dieng, but ESPN has reported that they are sending him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for "multiple first-round picks". The Thunder had the next picks at 12th overall but that was not part of the reported deal.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 13 HOURS AGO